iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers

The iQOO Z10R 5G carries IP68 + IP69 rating for durability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 12:20 IST
iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10R 5G is offered in Aquamarine (pictured) and Moonstone colour options

Highlights
  • The price of iQOO Z10R 5G starts at Rs. 19,499 for 8GB + 128GB variant
  • Customers can avail of instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on select bank cards
  • There are no-cost EMI options for a period of up to six months
iQOO Z10R 5G was launched on July 24 and is now available for purchase in India. The handset is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED screen and a 5,700mAh battery. Vivo has equipped the iQOO Z10R 5G with several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed tools such as AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, and Circle to Search. It carries IP68 + IP69 protection against dust and water ingress.

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India, Offers

The price of iQOO Z10R 5G in India starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also offered in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively.

The handset is available for purchase starting today via Amazon India and the official iQOO India online store. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, they can opt for an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000 on all models.

With this offer, the net effective price of the iQOO Z10R 5G is lowered to Rs. 17,499 for the base configuration. Other variants can be purchased for as low as Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499 as well. Lastly, customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options for a period of up to six months.

The iQOO Z10R 5G is sold in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options.

iQOO Z10R 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) iQOO Z10R 5G ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It is promised to receive two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. The handset sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) quad curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. iQOO has onboarded several AI features on the phone. This includes Circle to Search, AI Erase 2.0 and Photo Enhance, AI Screen Translation, AI Note Assist, and AI Transcript Assist.

For optics, the iQOO Z10R 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with support for 4K video recording for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z10R 5G include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68 + IP69 rating, SGS five-star anti-fall certification, and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build. The handset packs a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Further reading: iQOO Z10R 5G, iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India, iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google's Android Earthquake Alerts Partially Failed to Warn Millions of Users During 2023 Turkey Earthquake
Microsoft Edge Gets Copilot Mode With New Agentic Capabilities: All Details
iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
