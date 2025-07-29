Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale in India begins on July 31 at 12pm IST. It will offer shoppers an opportunity to avail lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, Amazon devices, home appliances, and other electronics. The sale kicks off 12 hours early for Amazon Prime members in India, enabling them to avail of the deals before it begins for the public. With less than three days to go, the e-commerce giant has revealed the best smartphone deals ahead of the Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale.

Models such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, and more are offered with heavy discounts.

Some of the most notable offers will be live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,999, it will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 79,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15, which is listed for Rs. 69,900, can be bought for as low as Rs. 58,249.

In addition to price cuts, customers can also take advantage of bank offers to further lower the net effective price of the smartphone which is on their wishlist. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. They can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange offers too. While details remain under wraps, we can also expect Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts, offering shoppers with more avenues to save their money on purchases.

So without further ado, here is the full list of the best deals on smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

