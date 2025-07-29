Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 15:24 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 will be offered at a discount

Highlights
  • Prime members get 12-hour early access to Great Freedom Festival 2025
  • iPhone 15 will be available for as low as Rs. 58,249 during the sale
  • Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers too
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale in India begins on July 31 at 12pm IST. It will offer shoppers an opportunity to avail lucrative discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, Amazon devices, home appliances, and other electronics. The sale kicks off 12 hours early for Amazon Prime members in India, enabling them to avail of the deals before it begins for the public. With less than three days to go, the e-commerce giant has revealed the best smartphone deals ahead of the Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale.

Models such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, and more are offered with heavy discounts.

Some of the most notable offers will be live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a list price of Rs. 1,34,999, it will be available at a net effective price of Rs. 79,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15, which is listed for Rs. 69,900, can be bought for as low as Rs. 58,249.

In addition to price cuts, customers can also take advantage of bank offers to further lower the net effective price of the smartphone which is on their wishlist. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. They can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange offers too. While details remain under wraps, we can also expect Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts, offering shoppers with more avenues to save their money on purchases.

So without further ado, here is the full list of the best deals on smartphones during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs.1,34,999 Rs.79,999 Buy Here
iPhone 15 Rs.69,900 Rs.58,249 Buy Here
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs.23,499 Rs.17,499 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs.24,999 Rs.22,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs.22,999 Rs.15,999 Buy Here
Redmi 13 Prime (8+128 GB) Rs.19,999 Rs.11,249 Buy Here
realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs.14,999 Rs.10,499 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs.31,999 Rs.22,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13R Rs.44,999 Rs.36,999 Buy Here
OPPO Reno 14 5G Rs.42,999 Rs.34,200 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Smartphone Deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus 13R
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Chrome Gets AI-Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience
Anthropic Introduces New Rate Limits for Paid Subscribers to Stop Claude Code Usage Abuse

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »