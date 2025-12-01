Technology News
English Edition

How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay: Step-by-Step Guide

Paying your electricity, water, or DTH bill using Google Pay is a simple and secure process. Here’s how.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 07:00 IST
How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay: Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/David Dvorcek

Google Pay says it does not charge a fee on bill payments with UPI

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Digital payment apps have made utility bill payments faster and easier
  • Google Pay stands out for its clean UI, reminders, and multi-bank support
  • Most utility providers are now integrated into the app
Advertisement

The emergence of digital payment apps has made paying monthly utility bills a far convenient process. Long queues, handwritten receipts, and manual verification processes have been replaced by a simple payment process that does not take more than a couple of seconds from start to completion. The growth of billing and payment apps in India has made tasks like paying for electricity, gas, broadband, water, or DTH services quick, secure, and accessible from anywhere. Most major utilities are now integrated into payment platforms, and these services have become part of everyday digital routines, much like UPI transfers and wallet payments.

Among the available options, apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and BHIM UPI are usually the most commonly used for recurring bill payments. Apart from the convenience factor, making bill and utility payments through these apps bundles several other benefits, too. Many of them also offer cashback, reward points, and scratch cards. While incremental, these rewards can add up over time for users who regularly pay multiple bills each month.

google pay utility payments Google Pay

Bill and utility payments on Google Pay
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pay remains one of the most popular choices because of its clean and simple UI, integration with UPI, and automatic bill reminders. Features like multi-bank support and detailed transaction history enhance the convenience factor. Paying your electricity, water, or DTH bill using Google Pay is a simple and secure process. Here's how to do it:

How to Pay Electricity/Water/DTH Bills on Google Pay

  1. Open Google Pay on your Android or iOS device
  2. Scroll down to the Bills and Payments section or tap Bill Payments under Services
  3. Select the category you want to pay for — Electricity, Water, Gas, Broadband, DTH, or Mobile Postpaid
  4. From the list, choose your service provider (for example, Tata Power, BSES, Airtel DTH, or your local utility board)
  5. Enter your Customer ID, Consumer Number, or Account Number, as required
  6. Tap Link Account to connect your utility account to GPay. The app will fetch outstanding bill details if available
  7. Verify the amount and select your payment method (bank account via UPI)
  8. Tap Pay Bill and authenticate using your UPI PIN
  9. You will receive an instant confirmation on the app. Once the transaction completes, you will see a receipt and may receive cashback or rewards depending on eligibility.

Do note that it may take up to 3 business days for the payment to reflect in your utility provider's records

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor

Related Stories

How to Pay Electricity, Water, and DTH Bills on Google Pay: Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Thamma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  3. Coffee Biochar Can Boost Concrete Strength and Cut Emissions, Study Finds
  4. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip to Go on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers
  2. New Study Models How Interstellar Objects Could Approach and Impact Earth
  3. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  4. Nagin Season 7 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Popular Supernatural Drama
  5. After The Hunt Is Streaming Online Now: Know All About Julia Robert’s Thriller Movie
  6. Milon Hobe Koto Dine OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Solanki Roy Romance Drama Series
  7. Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Horror Thriller Online
  8. Thamma OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. Regai Is Streaming Now: Where to Watch the Tamil Mystery Drama Online
  10. NASA Steps In to Support ESA’s Rosalind Franklin Rover Ahead of 2028 Mars Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »