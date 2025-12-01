The emergence of digital payment apps has made paying monthly utility bills a far convenient process. Long queues, handwritten receipts, and manual verification processes have been replaced by a simple payment process that does not take more than a couple of seconds from start to completion. The growth of billing and payment apps in India has made tasks like paying for electricity, gas, broadband, water, or DTH services quick, secure, and accessible from anywhere. Most major utilities are now integrated into payment platforms, and these services have become part of everyday digital routines, much like UPI transfers and wallet payments.

Among the available options, apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and BHIM UPI are usually the most commonly used for recurring bill payments. Apart from the convenience factor, making bill and utility payments through these apps bundles several other benefits, too. Many of them also offer cashback, reward points, and scratch cards. While incremental, these rewards can add up over time for users who regularly pay multiple bills each month.

Bill and utility payments on Google Pay

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pay remains one of the most popular choices because of its clean and simple UI, integration with UPI, and automatic bill reminders. Features like multi-bank support and detailed transaction history enhance the convenience factor. Paying your electricity, water, or DTH bill using Google Pay is a simple and secure process. Here's how to do it:

How to Pay Electricity/Water/DTH Bills on Google Pay

Open Google Pay on your Android or iOS device Scroll down to the Bills and Payments section or tap Bill Payments under Services Select the category you want to pay for — Electricity, Water, Gas, Broadband, DTH, or Mobile Postpaid From the list, choose your service provider (for example, Tata Power, BSES, Airtel DTH, or your local utility board) Enter your Customer ID, Consumer Number, or Account Number, as required Tap Link Account to connect your utility account to GPay. The app will fetch outstanding bill details if available Verify the amount and select your payment method (bank account via UPI) Tap Pay Bill and authenticate using your UPI PIN You will receive an instant confirmation on the app. Once the transaction completes, you will see a receipt and may receive cashback or rewards depending on eligibility.

Do note that it may take up to 3 business days for the payment to reflect in your utility provider's records