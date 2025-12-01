Digital payment apps have made utility bill payments faster and easier
Google Pay stands out for its clean UI, reminders, and multi-bank support
Most utility providers are now integrated into the app
Advertisement
The emergence of digital payment apps has made paying monthly utility bills a far convenient process. Long queues, handwritten receipts, and manual verification processes have been replaced by a simple payment process that does not take more than a couple of seconds from start to completion. The growth of billing and payment apps in India has made tasks like paying for electricity, gas, broadband, water, or DTH services quick, secure, and accessible from anywhere. Most major utilities are now integrated into payment platforms, and these services have become part of everyday digital routines, much like UPI transfers and wallet payments.
Among the available options, apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and BHIM UPI are usually the most commonly used for recurring bill payments. Apart from the convenience factor, making bill and utility payments through these apps bundles several other benefits, too. Many of them also offer cashback, reward points, and scratch cards. While incremental, these rewards can add up over time for users who regularly pay multiple bills each month.
Bill and utility payments on Google Pay Photo Credit: Google
Google Pay remains one of the most popular choices because of its clean and simple UI, integration with UPI, and automatic bill reminders. Features like multi-bank support and detailed transaction history enhance the convenience factor. Paying your electricity, water, or DTH bill using Google Pay is a simple and secure process. Here's how to do it:
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More