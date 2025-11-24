Technology News
How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Online Using Different Methods: A Step-By-Step Guide

Canara Bank also supports a WhatsApp Banking feature, which lets you request a mini statement via a chat on your registered mobile number.

Updated: 24 November 2025 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Play Store

To register on the Canara ai1 app, verify your registered mobile number with an OTP

Highlights
  • You can view recent transactions using the Canara ai1 mobile app
  • You can get mini statements easily through Canara Bank internet banking
  • Customers can also request their mini statement via WhatsApp Banking
Managing your bank account has become much easier in recent years, and Canara Bank offers several convenient online options to help customers access essential services without visiting a branch. One of the most commonly used features is the mini statement, which gives you a quick overview of your recent transactions. Whether you want to track your spending, confirm a debit or credit, or simply stay updated on your account activity, a mini statement can provide the information you need in seconds.

How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Online 

Canara Bank customers can access their mini statement through multiple digital platforms, each designed to offer a smooth and secure experience. The Canara ai1 mobile app allows you to view your recent transactions instantly and even email the statement for record-keeping. Internet banking users can log in through the official portal to download or view their mini statement with just a few clicks. 

For those who prefer an even simpler method, Canara Bank also provides WhatsApp Banking support, enabling customers to request their mini statement directly through a chat on their registered mobile number.

In this guide, we explain each of these online methods step-by-step so you can choose the one that works best for you.

How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Using the Canara ai1 App

  1. First, you need to log in to the Canara ai1 app using your credentials.
  2. Then, you can go to the Pay & Transfer section and tap on e-Passbook.
  3. After that, select the Mini Statement option or choose a custom date range.
  4. Once the details appear, you can view your statement and email it to yourself if needed.

To set up your Canara ai1 app credentials, install the app from the Play Store or App Store and select the SIM linked to your registered mobile number. The app will send a verification SMS, and you must enter the OTP you receive. Once verified, create and confirm a five-digit login passcode, then accept the terms and conditions to complete the setup.

How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Using Internet Banking

  1. To begin with, you need to sign in to the Canara Bank net banking portal with your Customer ID and password.
  2. Then, you can open the Accounts menu and pick your savings account from the list.
  3. After doing that, select Get Statement and choose the Mini Statement option to view your recent transactions.

How to Get Canara Bank Mini Statement Using WhatsApp Banking

  1. You need to save the official Canara Bank WhatsApp number, 90760-30001, to your contacts.
  2. Then, you can open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” or “Hello” from your registered mobile number.
  3. After the bank sends the menu, follow the prompts and choose Mini Statement under Banking Services or Account Statement under Services.

Make sure you are sending the message from the phone number linked to your Canara Bank account.

FAQs

1. What is a Canara Bank mini statement?
A mini statement is a quick summary of your most recent transactions. It usually shows the last five to ten debits and credits linked to your account.

2. Do I need to register separately for WhatsApp Banking?
No, you do not need a separate registration. You only need to save the official number (90760-30001) and send a message from your registered mobile number.

3. Can I get a mini statement without internet access?
Yes. You can dial the Canara Bank missed call service number (09015734734) from your registered mobile number to receive your mini statement via SMS.

4. Is it safe to view my mini statement online?
Yes. Canara Bank's mobile app, internet banking and WhatsApp Banking use secure systems to protect your data. Always use your registered mobile number and avoid sharing OTPs with anyone.

5. How many transactions will the mini statement show?
This may vary slightly by platform, but most mini statements display the latest five to ten account transactions.





OnePlus 15R India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2

