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WhatsApp Starts Warning Users About Chats From Unknown Numbers

The new warning message on WhatsApp is already being rolled out on iOS and Android.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 19:41 IST
WhatsApp Starts Warning Users About Chats From Unknown Numbers

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

After verifying the trust warning, the user can continue to chat or cancel the chat

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp said to be rolling out a new trust warning feature
  • WhatsApp will reportedly display a warning screen before chat is opened
  • The sender will not be notified of the user's decision
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WhatsApp has added many privacy and security-related features in recent months to protect users from scams and cyberattacks. Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a new safety feature to assist users in identifying risky conversations. A feature tracker has spotted a new warning that pops up when users open a new chat with messages from an unknown phone number. This feature is said to be available to both Android and iOS users. It allows users to make more informed decisions before beginning conversations with strangers.

WhatsApp's New Warning Message for Unknown Chats

In a new post, feature tracker WABetaInfo revealed details about a new warning message on WhatsApp for iOS and Android. The new feature is designed to alert a user when they open a conversation with an unknown person. When a WhatsApp user gets a message from an unsaved number, the app will reportedly show a warning message on screen before opening the chat.

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whatsapp trust warning wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

A screenshot of the feature included in the report suggests that the warning message shows the country where the phone number is registered. It also verifies whether the number has been saved as a contact and whether the user shares any common groups with the sender.

The alert includes a message that reads "Scammers may try to trick you into giving them personal info, passwords, or ask you to send them money".

After verifying these details, the user can continue to chat or cancel the chat. The sender will not be notified of the user's decision. WhatsApp's new feature could help the platform curb spam, scams or fraudulent messages from unknown sources.

Meanwhile, Meta appears to be working on several other features for WhatsApp. It could soon get a dedicated voice note widget that can be placed on the home screen. It is also said to be testing a view-once text message feature for iPhone users.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Andriod, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApptrust warning feature
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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