Airtel and Apple Partner to Bring Apple TV+, Apple Music Services to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users

Airtel Xstream Fiber users will get access to Apple TV+ on plans starting at Rs. 999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 15:05 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

Those opting for these plans will get access to the entire Apple TV+ content library

  • Airtel postpaid users will get access to Apple TV+ on plans above Rs. 999
  • Postpaid users will also get access to Apple Music for six months
  • Airtel offers access to 25 OTT platforms with its home Wi-Fi service
Bharti Airtel announced a strategic partnership with Apple on Monday to offer Apple TV+ access to its home Wi-Fi and postpaid users. The telecom service provider said that all Airtel Xstream Fiber users and postpaid mobile users can now access the entire content library of the Apple TV+ on opting for plans starting at Rs. 999. With this collaboration, Airtel has become the only Internet service provider to give access to the Cupertino-based tech giant's streaming platform. Additionally, postpaid users will also get a limited period of free access to Apple Music.

Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Xstream Fiber, Postpaid Users

In a press release, the telecom operator officially announced the partnership highlighting that the company now has exclusive rights to offer Apple TV+ content to its users. All of its home Wi-Fi (Xstream Fiber) users can watch content from the streaming platform on plans starting at Rs. 999 and above.

Airtel's postpaid mobile users, on the other hand, will also get six months of free access to Apple Music alongside Apple TV+. These subscriptions will be available on the Rs. 999 plans and above.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Airtel's home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans that will offer access to Apple's streaming platform:

Home Wi-Fi Plans

Plans Speed Linear TV Benefits OTT Benefits
Rs. 999 Up to 200 Mbps - Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more
Rs. 1,099 Up to 200 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more
Rs. 1,599 Up to 300 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more
Rs. 3,999 Up to 1 Gbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more

Postpaid Plans

Plans Data Benefit Add-on SIMs OTT Benefits
Rs. 999 150 GB 2 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more
Rs. 1,199 190 GB 3 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more
Rs. 1,399 240 GB 3 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more
Rs. 1,749 320 GB 4 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Standard Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more

Making the announcement, Siddharth Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO, Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid customers, giving them access to Apple's premium content catalogue.”

“The partnership aligns with our strategic goal of making award-winning content, stories and entertainment readily accessible, with something for everyone,” said Shalini Poddar, Director, Content and Services at Apple India.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Xstream Fiber, Airtel Postpaid, Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
