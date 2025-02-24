Technology News
Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

Realme Neo 7x will pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7x is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7x will likely carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Th handset will launch alongside the Realme Neo 7 SE
  • The Realme Neo 7x is expected to support bypass charging
Realme Neo 7x is set to launch in China on February 25 alongside the Realme Neo 7 SE. The company has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming handset ahead of the official unveiling. The chipset, battery, charging and build details of the smartphone have been confirmed. Pre-reservations of the anticipated Realme Neo 7 series models are currently live. Notably, the standard Realme Neo 7 was introduced in China in December 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Neo 7x Key Features

The Realme Neo 7x will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, according to a Weibo post by the company. It is claimed to be the first-ever handset to use this chipset, which is said to use the "same micro-kernel architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip."

In another post, the company confirmed that the Realme Neo 7x will pack a 6,000mAh battery and come with support for bypass technology. The latter was recently seen in the Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition handset. It is claimed to help with extended battery life and improved cooling.

Realme Neo 7x is said to measure 7.97mm in thickness. The standard Realme Neo 7 has an 8.56mm thick profile. Another post from Realme claims that the upcoming handset meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Realme Neo 7 SE Features (Expected)

The Realme Neo 7 SE with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC is confirmed to launch alongside the Realme Neo 7x. The handset is said to be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000), while the Neo 7x is tipped to be in the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 12,000) range.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme Neo 7 SE will sport a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front. It may get a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264×2,780 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset could be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with up to 80W wired fast charging support.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India to Cap Investment in EV Charging for Tariff Relief as Tesla Entry Looms, Document Shows
Bybit Hit by Crypto’s Worst Hack With Almost $1.5 Billion Stolen

