Zepp Health Corporation, the parent company of the smartwatch brand Amazfit, has released Zepp App 9. The application is available for iOS and Android users globally and is compatible with all Amazfit devices. With this app, the company introduces a new feature called Exertion Score, which customises workout plans and fitness recommendations based on the users' level of exhaustion, recovery, and readiness. It helps monitor several key wellness metrics like heart health and sleep cycle among other metrics.

Zepp App 9 Availability, Features

The Zepp App 9 is available for all iOS and Android users globally, the Zepp Health Corporation announced in a press release. It introduces a new interface for users with colour-coded statistics and trend insights for easier comprehension. Users can glance at their top scores on the homepage and access in-depth analysis from the tabs if they want. The company says that it is compatible with all Amazfit devices.

The application allows users to access some features of Zepp Aura like sleep music, meditation support, and one message per day to an AI sleep assistant. With the integrated Aura tab, users can get add-on (paid) services and features like advanced sleep reports. They can use the complimentary Zepp Coach feature to get customised workout or physical training guidance as well.

With the Zepp App 9, Amazfit users will be able to enjoy the Exertion Score feature. This analyses the users' health and fitness scores and recommends customised changes to workout plans based on their physical recovery and readiness to optimise their fitness level.

The Zepp App 9 shows users a Heart Health Dashboard which includes data like heart rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen and glucose levels. Users can access mini-apps and watch faces via the Zepp Store and device tab, which allows them to personalise their Amazfit devices. The Zepp App 9 is compatible with third-party fitness platforms like Strava, Adidas Running, and TrainingPeaks as well.