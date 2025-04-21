Technology News
English Edition

Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Set for April 22; Design, Key Features Revealed

Amazfit Active 2 was initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 11:09 IST
Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Set for April 22; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active 2 will come with a 5ATM water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active 2 watch will have a BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor
  • The smartwatch will run on ZeppOS 4.5 out-of-the-box
  • The Amazfit Active 2 will come in leather and silicone strap options
Advertisement

Amazfit Active 2 will be available in India soon. The company has revealed the design and key features of the smartwatch ahead of its launch in the country. The upcoming wearable shares similarities with its global counterpart, which was unveiled initially at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January. The watch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days. The Indian variant will have a bright, circular display, a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor and inbuilt GPS support.

Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Confirmed

The Amazfit Active 2 will launch in India on April 22, the company announced in an X post. A live microsite for the smartwatch confirms that the watch will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

The microsite reveals that the Indian variant of the Amazfit Active 2 will sport a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness level and Sapphire Glass protection. The stainless steel body of the watch will measure 9.2mm in thickness. It will be offered in variants that come with leather and silicone straps.

The Amazfit Active 2 will run on ZeppOS 4.5 and will be compatible with the Zepp App. It will have more than 160 preset sports modes and support over 400 watch faces. The smartwatch will have a 5ATM rating for water resistance. It will support Bluetooth calling, voice-controlled AI assistant Zepp Flow and inbuilt GPS with offline Maps support.

Amazfit confirms that the Active 2 smartwatch will be equipped with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor. It is said to help provide users with heart rate, stress level, breathing rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) level readings with a single tap in about 45 seconds. The watch will support sleep as well as menstrual cycle tracking. 

The Indian variant of the Amazfit Active 2 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage, similar to the global version. With heavy usage, the watch can last for up to five days. Users will be able to use the watch for up to 21 hours with continuous GPS usage, the company added.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazfit Active 2, Amazfit Active 2 India Launch, Amazfit Active 2 Features, Amazfit Active 2 Specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Said to Have Extended Green Line Free Screen Replacement for Select Galaxy Models Till September

Related Stories

Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Set for April 22; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  3. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Have a 6,260mAh Glacier BatteryÂ 
  4. Asus Launches Chromebook CX14 and CX15 Models: See Specifications
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
  7. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  8. Realme P-Series Carnival Bring Discounts on Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3
#Latest Stories
  1. Copilot Vision Is Now Available to All Users Within the Microsoft Edge Browser
  2. Electronic Devices to Come With EPREL Sticker Indicating Battery Life, Other Details in EU Starting June
  3. Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Cohere Introduces Embed 4, an AI-Powered Multimodal Search Engine for Enterprise Data Retrieval
  5. Binance Set to Re-Verify KYC Details of India Users 
  6. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
  7. OnePlus 13T Will Squeeze 6,260mAh Battery Into Its Compact Design 
  8. Anthropic Releases New Research Capability in Claude, Adds Google Workspace Integration
  9. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »