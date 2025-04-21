Amazfit Active 2 will be available in India soon. The company has revealed the design and key features of the smartwatch ahead of its launch in the country. The upcoming wearable shares similarities with its global counterpart, which was unveiled initially at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January. The watch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 days. The Indian variant will have a bright, circular display, a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor and inbuilt GPS support.

Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Confirmed

The Amazfit Active 2 will launch in India on April 22, the company announced in an X post. A live microsite for the smartwatch confirms that the watch will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

The microsite reveals that the Indian variant of the Amazfit Active 2 will sport a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits brightness level and Sapphire Glass protection. The stainless steel body of the watch will measure 9.2mm in thickness. It will be offered in variants that come with leather and silicone straps.

The Amazfit Active 2 will run on ZeppOS 4.5 and will be compatible with the Zepp App. It will have more than 160 preset sports modes and support over 400 watch faces. The smartwatch will have a 5ATM rating for water resistance. It will support Bluetooth calling, voice-controlled AI assistant Zepp Flow and inbuilt GPS with offline Maps support.

Amazfit confirms that the Active 2 smartwatch will be equipped with a BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor. It is said to help provide users with heart rate, stress level, breathing rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) level readings with a single tap in about 45 seconds. The watch will support sleep as well as menstrual cycle tracking.

The Indian variant of the Amazfit Active 2 is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life with typical usage, similar to the global version. With heavy usage, the watch can last for up to five days. Users will be able to use the watch for up to 21 hours with continuous GPS usage, the company added.

