iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 With Image Creation in Notes App and More Features Rolls Out: What’s New

Camera Control on iPhone 16 series can now be set to lock auto exposure.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 13:07 IST
iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 update is now available for download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 brings image creation feature to Notes app
  • iPhone users can now share location of lost items with others via Find My
  • It also bundles several Camera Control features for iPhone 16 series
Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 for iPhone, nearly a week after the stable release of the iOS 18.1 update. It adds new features such as image creation capabilities based on text in the Notes app, the ability to share the location of a lost item being tracked by Find My with trusted people and ChatGPT limit visibility. Additionally, the iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 also adds several Camera Control-related tweaks exclusively for the iPhone 16 series.

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 Update Features

Apple's iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1 expanded upon the features powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite that was first introduced by iOS 18.1. The Cupertino-based tech giant's latest developer update has a few enhancements for them, including a new image creation tool in the Notes app. Users can now select a text in the app and use the create image option from the menu which appears above and the device will create an image based on the description, leveraging Image Playground capabilities.

The Apple Intelligence window in settings now shows the daily limit for free users. Only a certain number of permissible requests can be made within 24 hours, after which the prompts are directed towards the basic version of the app. This cycle is said to reset each day. Following the update, iPhone users can also upgrade to the ChatGPT Plus plan directly within settings.

On the iPhone 16 series, the Camera Control button can be set to lock the auto exposure and autofocus settings with just a slight tap. Users can also adjust the double click speed of the button, in addition to existing options for tweaking the press sensitivity and double light press speed.

iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 brings updates to the Find My app as well. Users can now choose to share the location of a lost item being tracked with others to find it easily and quickly. The feature works via the web browser, negating the need for others to have an iPhone or other Apple devices.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
