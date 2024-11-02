Technology News
Apple to Buy Pixelmator, Maker of Popular Photo-Editing Apps

Apple's customers are expected to gain access to a high-end photo editing app for the first time since the company discontinued Aperture a decade ago.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 2 November 2024 14:24 IST
Apple to Buy Pixelmator, Maker of Popular Photo-Editing Apps

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Pixelmator's software taps into a series of Apple-specific technologies including iCloud

Highlights
  • Apple will purchase Pixelmator, the maker of a high-end photo-editing app
  • Pixelmator says its Lithuania-based team will join Apple
  • Apple has frequently touted Pixelmator software in its marketing
Apple Inc. agreed to buy software maker Pixelmator, adding a popular high-end photo-editing app to its lineup. Pixelmator announced the acquisition on its blog Friday, saying its Lithuania-based team would be joining Apple. The 17-year-old company — founded by brothers Saulius Dailide and Aidas Dailide — makes apps for the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

The two companies already have a close relationship: Apple has frequently touted Pixelmator software in its marketing — including an iPad event last month — and the apps use an interface akin to the iPhone maker's own applications.

“We've been inspired by Apple since day one,” Pixelmator said in the blog post. “Now, we'll have the ability to reach an even wider audience.”

The business's main app, Pixelmator Pro, includes advanced editing tools that are reminiscent of features within Adobe Inc.'s Photoshop, Illustrator and other programs, such as layers and vectors. The software also taps into a series of Apple-specific technologies, including iCloud, Shortcuts and the iPad's Pencil.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, confirmed the transaction on Friday. Terms weren't disclosed.

For Apple, the acquisition gives customers a high-end photo editing app for the first time since the company discontinued Aperture, its Photoshop alternative, about a decade ago. Recently, the company has been releasing pro-level apps, including Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, on the iPad via subscriptions.

Pixelmator Pro costs $50 on the Mac, while a standard version for the iPad and iPhone is priced at $10. The company also offers a Photomator editing app across Apple devices. The company said there wouldn't be immediate material changes to the programs, but that it will announce further updates later.

Apple hasn't announced many acquisitions lately, though it did buy DarwinAI to assist with manufacturing earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported. The company's largest purchase to date was the $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Apple, Pixelmator
