iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for Rear Camera Issue Announced by Apple: Check Eligibility

iPhone 14 Plus owners who already paid for repairs can contact Apple for a refund, according to the company's support page for the service program.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 November 2024 13:53 IST
iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for Rear Camera Issue Announced by Apple: Check Eligibility

Photo Credit: Apple

The rear camera issue affects some iPhone 14 Plus units manufactured between 2023 and 2024

Highlights
  • Apple says some iPhone 14 Plus units are affected by a rear camera issue
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 units are not impacted
  • Apple will service eligible iPhone 14 Plus units at no additional cost
Apple has announced a service program for a rear camera issue that affects some iPhone 14 Plus units that were manufactured over a 12-month-period. The Cupertino company has announced that affected devices will be eligible for servicing at authorised Apple service providers at no additional cost, and customers can verify whether their handset is impacted by providing the company with their serial number. Meanwhile, users who have already paid for repairs to the rear camera on the iPhone 14 Plus can contact Apple for a refund.

Apple Offers iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for Rear Camera Issue

A support page set up by the company states that it discovered a "very small percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus units are affected by an issue where the rear camera does not show a preview. iPhone 14 Plus units that were produced between April 10, 2023 and April 28, 2024 could be impacted, according to Apple.

iPhone 14 Plus owners can enter their serial number on the company's support page to check whether their smartphone is affected by the issue and eligible for free servicing at no charge. Apple says that the service program will cover an affected unit for three years after it was first purchased.

How to Check Eligibility for Apple's iPhone 14 Plus Service Program

In order to find the serial number on the iPhone 14 Plus, users can open the Settings app and tap on General > About. Long pressing on Serial Number on this screen will display a Copy shortcut, allowing users to paste the text in the field on Apple's support page for the iPhone 14 Plus Service Program.

Apple's support document states that some customers who have iPhone 14 Plus units with damage that prevents the rear camera service — such as a broken rear glass panel — will need to resolve those issues first. Unlike the free service program, Apple says it will charge customers for these additional repairs.

Customers who have already paid for to service their iPhone 14 Plus rear camera can also contact Apple for a refund, according to the company's website. Gadgets 360 was able to verify that an iPhone 14 Plus purchased in December 2023 was not in the affected serial number range.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Plus, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
