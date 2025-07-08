Canva, the visual communications platform, suffered an outage on Tuesday morning, as per user reports and outage trackers. The platform became inaccessible for hundreds of users globally, with many claiming to be unable to load their existing projects or start a new project. Others complained of not being able to edit their photos and other assets. As many as 126 people have reported on Downdetector about facing issues with the platform in India. Notably, the company has acknowledged the issue and stated that it is currently working on solving it.

Canva Suffers Major Outage

According to outage tracker Downdetector, Canva began facing issues at around 8:30am on Tuesday, and the outage peaked at around 9:30am. At its peak, as many as 645 users globally had reported the issue to the outage tracker. Among them, 49 percent of users complained of experiencing difficulties with the website, while 39 percent claimed that the platform did not connect to the server. Around 12 percent were facing issues with Canva's mobile app.

User reports highlighting the Canva outage

Photo Credit: Downdetector

The Indian version of the outage tracker shows 126 reports from Indian users. Several netizens also took to social media platforms to express their frustrations with the situation. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @GlamKaren posted, “Is anyone else having issues with @canva being SUPER wonky? For example, previewing a video (looks good), downloading (and looks different)?'

Another X user, who goes by @deanshaari highlighted that the outage left their workplace unable to access projects. The user said, “Me frantically checking in with my teammates to confirm this...FML all our deck are made in this thing!” Yet another complained, “@canva I keep receiving a “lost connection” error while hardwired to the internet – is this a known platform issue?”

We hear you! While we work on getting things back up, here's something we prepared earlier 👇 pic.twitter.com/sqMvNF8OfE — Canva (@canva) July 8, 2025

Notably, Canva has acknowledged the issue in an X post and said that the company is currently working on fixing the issue. The reason behind the outage was not revealed. It is also not clear how long it might take for the visual communications platform to completely resolve the issue.