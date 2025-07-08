Technology News
Call of Duty: WWII on Xbox PC App Taken Offline After Players Report Security Issue

Call of Duty: WWII was added to Xbox Game Pass on June 30.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2025 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: WWII released in 2017

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: WWII is available on Xbox Game Pass
  • Activision is investigating player reports of a security issue
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be fully revealed this summer
Activision has taken Call of Duty: WWII offline from the Xbox PC app following complaints of a security issue. Some players have reported the PC version of the game on the Xbox app to include a major security exploit that leads to their computers being hacked. Activision has not acknowledged the vulnerability specifically but said that it was investigating the “issue”. The security issue emerged after Call of Duty: WWII was added to Xbox Game Pass in June.

Call of Duty: WWII Taken Offline

“Call of Duty: WWII on PC Microsoft Store was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue,” the official Call of Duty Updates channel posted on X over the weekend. The issue in question surfaced when some players reported getting hacked while playing the game on the Xbox app on PC.

Malicious actors seem to have found an exploit that allows them to remotely take control of a player's PC via Remote Code Execution (RCE). The hacker can then install malware or access the player's data on the PC.

One player uploaded captured gameplay footage of the Xbox PC version of Call of Duty: WWII, claiming they were hacked while playing the game. In the video, command prompt and notepad pop-ups claiming the player had been “RCEd” can be seen.

Activision has taken the game's servers offline, but the shooter is still listed on the Xbox app on PC. The publisher has not issued an update on the security issue since it first acknowledged it on Saturday.

Call of Duty: WWII was added to Game Pass on June 30 and is available on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard tiers across PC and Xbox consoles. The World War 2 shooter was released in 2017 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It's the fourth mainline Call of Duty title to join the subscription service. Other Call of Duty games on Game Pass include Black Ops 6 and Modern Warfare 2 and 3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the first COD title to launch on the service day one.

Meanwhile, Activision is set to fully reveal the next Call of Duty this summer. Black Ops 7 was confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase last month and is set to launch sometime later this year across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It will be available on Game Pass day one, as well.

Further reading: Call of Duty WWII, Call of Duty, Xbox, PC, Activision, Game Pass
