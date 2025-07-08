Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been spotted on a retailer's website, along with the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that is also expected to debut at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The listings for these three handsets corroborate previous leaks that suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to feature an Exynos 2500 processor. These handsets are also expected to run Android 16 with One UI 8 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications (Expected)

Listings for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE were leaked by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The screenshots for these listings reveal some of the key specifications of all three handsets, including the chipset, cameras, display, and battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with an 8-inch QXGA+ (2,184×1,968 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen, as per the purported listing for the handset. Meanwhile, both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are said to feature 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, if the leaked listing for the handset is accurate. However, both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE entries mention the presence of the Exynos 2500 SoC, while recent reports indicate that the latter will feature last year's Exynos 2400 chip.

Samsung's flagship foldable phone will feature a triple outer camera setup, with a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel cameras. Both the clamshell-style foldables are expected to arrive with a 50-megapixel and 12-megpixel outer cameras. All three models are said to feature a 10-megapixel inner camera.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are both said to feature a 4,300mAh battery. However, it's worth taking the details mentioned in these listings with a grain of salt, as the specifications for the clamshell-style foldable phones are nearly identical.

With just over a day to go until the next Galaxy Unpacked launch event, we won't have to wait long to learn more about these foldables. The company could also unveil a new tri-fold smartphone that could rival China's Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition, and this handset is expected to make its debut in the coming months.