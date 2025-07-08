Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature an Exynos 2500 SoC.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2025 12:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to announce the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) on Wedensday

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could pack a 4,400mAh battery
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch inner display
  • Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been spotted on a retailer's website, along with the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that is also expected to debut at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The listings for these three handsets corroborate previous leaks that suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to feature an Exynos 2500 processor. These handsets are also expected to run Android 16 with One UI 8 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications (Expected)

Listings for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE were leaked by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The screenshots for these listings reveal some of the key specifications of all three handsets, including the chipset, cameras, display, and battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with an 8-inch QXGA+ (2,184×1,968 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen, as per the purported listing for the handset. Meanwhile, both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are said to feature 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, if the leaked listing for the handset is accurate. However, both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE entries mention the presence of the Exynos 2500 SoC, while recent reports indicate that the latter will feature last year's Exynos 2400 chip.

Samsung's flagship foldable phone will feature a triple outer camera setup, with a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with 12-megapixel and 10-megapixel cameras. Both the clamshell-style foldables are expected to arrive with a 50-megapixel and 12-megpixel outer cameras. All three models are said to feature a 10-megapixel inner camera.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are both said to feature a 4,300mAh battery. However, it's worth taking the details mentioned in these listings with a grain of salt, as the specifications for the clamshell-style foldable phones are nearly identical.

With just over a day to go until the next Galaxy Unpacked launch event, we won't have to wait long to learn more about these foldables. The company could also unveil a new tri-fold smartphone that could rival China's Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition, and this handset is expected to make its debut in the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Phones India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Event
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Revealed
  3. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With These New Features
  4. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched in India Alongside Updated M8, M7 Models
  6. Realme 15 5G, 15 Pro 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: iPhone 15 Discounted Price Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Here's How Much the Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE Might Cost in India
  10. Realme 15 Pro 5G Leaked Render Shows Design Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Colour Options, Storage Configurations Surface Online
  2. Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Said to Launch in July; Design Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications Leaked via Retail Listing
  4. Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  5. Boat to Partner With Safari for Launch of Smart Luggage in India During Amazon Prime Day 2025
  6. iOS 26 Beta 3 Update for iPhone Released With New Stock Wallpapers, Darker Liquid Glass Appearance
  7. AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse India Launch Today: Know Price, Specifications and More
  8. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launch Today: Know Price, Expected Features and Specifications
  9. Realme 15 Pro 5G Leaked Render Shows Design Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 With QD-OLED Display Launched in India Alongside Refreshed M8, M7 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »