Canva Unveils Visual Suite 2.0 With Canva AI, Canva Sheets and Canva Code

The Visual Suite 2.0 was showcased at the company’s fourth annual Canva Create event.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Canva

Visual Suite in One Design will let users create documents, presentations, and more in a unified view

Highlights
  • Canva Sheets uses AI to turn spreadsheets into a visual experience
  • Magic Charts will allow users to create pie charts and bar graphs
  • The company is also adding Canva AI, a voice-enabled AI assistant
Canva unveiled Visual Suite 2.0, a redesigned platform with new features and AI-powered tools, on Thursday. The Sydney-based visual communications platform showcased several new features under the Visual Suite 2.0 umbrella, such as Canva AI, Canva Sheets, Canva Code, Magic Charts, and Visual Suite in One Design, at its annual Canva Create event in Los Angeles. The company did not reveal when these features might be rolled out widely or if all of these features will be available to those on the free tier of the platform.

Canva Announces New Tools at Annual Event

In a press release, the company detailed all the new features and tools coming to users under the Visual Suite 2.0 banner. Canva called it the company's biggest product launch since its inception in 2012 and highlighted that it is reimagining the design process for the AI-powered era. The focus areas of the new features include creativity, communication, and collaboration.

One of the major new additions includes Visual Suite in One Design. Canva is now increasing the scope of what users can create in a single interface. Previously, design sheets were locked to a fixed dimension—so if a user was working on a presentation, they could only add slides that matched standard presentation dimensions. Visual Suite changes that by allowing users to add and work with slides of varying dimensions within the same project, offering greater flexibility and creative freedom.

This means users can add a presentation slide, a document, and an Instagram Story slide to the same project. Canva says this will eliminate the need for separate tools and fragmented workflows.

canva sheets Canva Sheets

Canva Sheets
Photo Credit: Canva

 

Canva Sheets is another new addition that brings a spreadsheet tool to allow users to add complex data to the sheet to create a visual experience integrating data and text. The tool uses the AI-powered Magic Studio, and users can simplify their data with features like Magic Insights. Users can also import data from HubSpot, Statista, Google Analytics and more using the Data Connectors feature. Canva said the tool will also support common spreadsheet formulas.

In addition to Canva Sheets, the platform is also adding Magic Charts, an AI experience that converts raw numbers into visuals with a single tap. The company says users will be able to generate scrollable reports, animated visualisations, and infographics. Canva is also adding new templates to let users to choose from.

canva ai Canva AI

Canva AI
Photo Credit: Canva

 

Canva AI, a voice-enabled AI assistant, is also being added to the platform. It is a quick shortcut to all the Magic Studio-powered AI features in a single place. The company says users will be able to access these tools in a conversational manner and generate text, slides, and images seamlessly. Canva AI will also allow users to edit photos and resize designs with a single voice-based prompt.

The company is also focusing on coding with its new Canva Code tools. It is essentially a low-code/no-code tool that allows users to use AI to write code for different apps and web designs with prompts. The company claims that users will be able to go from code to design preview. Users can create website landing pages, classroom resources, and other interactive designs.

canva photo editor Canva Photo Editor

Canva Photo Editor
Photo Credit: Canva

 

Finally, Canva Photo Editor is being added to the platform's Visual Suite. With new AI features, users will be able to click specific elements in an image to edit them, add AI-generated backgrounds, and remove or replace objects.

Canva also said that the company has taken steps to ensure the safety of these AI-powered tools. While building these products, Canva used “input and output moderation, safety filters, bias mitigation, and clear user controls over how data is used in AI training.”

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Aadhaar App With Facial Recognition-Based Authentication Unveiled by UIDAI
Dinosaurs Weren’t Doomed Before the Asteroid Hit, New Research Suggests

Comment
