Canva introduced a major upgrade to its artificial intelligence (AI) suite on Thursday. Dubbed Canva AI 2.0, the new suite brings an agentic system that understands layered design and can complete complex tasks using a conversational interface. The suite was first previewed at the Canva Create 2026 event, which was hosted at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, California. New features in the suite include multi-channel campaign design, memory, web research, task scheduling, and an improved overall experience.

Canva AI 2.0 Is Here

In a newsroom post, the Sydney-based visual communications platform introduced Canva AI 2.0. The upgraded AI suite comes with new features and improvements across all existing features. It is yet to roll out to subscribed users, but the company says that it will become available globally in the coming weeks.

The biggest improvement is the introduction of an agentic layer across the entire suite. This turns the Canva AI chatbot from a simple generation tool to a conversational assistant that can perform tasks across the entire platform. Now users can share their design goals via text descriptions, voice messages, or sharing a rough sketch or a design brief, and the agentic chatbot finds the right tools to bring the idea to reality. The company says the chatbot can now maintain context, allowing users to iterate on a generated design in multiple steps.

Canva's AI chatbot is also capable of generating multi-channel design projects with a single prompt, eliminating the need for separate prompts for separate designs. The recently released Magic Layers feature also allows the user to take charge of a generated design and make edits across the different layers to create the final output.

Using the same architecture, Canva AI can also edit different elements in a design, and keep its actions limited to that single layer. This means if the user wants the chatbot to change the text font or the background lighting, only that element changes, leaving everything else the same. This capability is being called layered object intelligence.

Another new introduction is Memory Library. Essentially, the chatbot gets persistent memory, which lets it remember the user's preferences, style guides, and other details in future tasks. Canva says the more a user uses the chatbot, the better it gets at surfacing suggestions and generating designs.

Additionally, Canva is also introducing six new connector-based workflows that let the chatbot access third-party tools and their data to generate designs and assets. These include connectors to Slack, Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, Zoom, and HubSpot.

Canva is also bringing the ability to schedule posts to its AI suite. This will allow users to set a time when they need the design output, and even set it to repeat at fixed intervals. The chatbot continues to generate content even if the user is offline.

The AI suite's usability will also be improved with the new web research feature. The chatbot can now source and collate information from the Internet and bring it to the user's design projects in a structured, editable format. Apart from this, the update also brings improvements to Canva AI's brand intelligence, Canva Code, and Sheets AI.