Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colour Options Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung could offer the Galaxy S26 series in online-exclusive Silver Shadow and Pink Gold colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 February 2026 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colour Options Surface Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • The S26 and S26+ may feature flat displays and slim bezels
  • All models may launch in White, Blue, Violet, and Black
  • Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for February 25
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets later this month. While the company has yet to reveal any details about the flagship lineup, its design and colour options have surfaced in what appear to be leaked official marketing images. The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy S26 and S26+ will continue with Samsung's familiar flat display and slim-bezel design, while the Ultra model retains its more squared-off profile.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Colour Options Leak

According to tipster Evan Blass' latest Substack leakmail, the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are tipped to launch in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black colour options. Per reports, Cobalt Violet is expected to be the hero colourway of the South Korean tech conglomerate's 2026 flagship lineup and could be heavily promoted in marketing materials.

samsung galaxy s26 series evleaks Samsung

Leaked colourways of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Based on the leaked images, both Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ may feature the familiar flat display and slim-bezel design, coupled with individually raised rear camera rings that sit on a raised camera island, similar to last year's Galaxy S25 Edge. The frame appears flat with slightly rounded edges for improved grip.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in the same set of tones. Per the leak, the purported handset will launch in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black colour options, too. However, the Ultra model's colours appear less vibrant compared to the standard models, in line with Samsung's usual positioning of the Ultra as the more premium model.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to retain its more squared-off profile, likely to accommodate the S Pen and a larger battery. The rear camera system on the Ultra appears more prominent this time around. The matte rear finish and colour-matched camera rings are visible across all colourways of the purported handset.

Reports also suggest that Samsung could offer Silver Shadow and Pink Gold colour options across the Galaxy S26 series, but they would be available exclusively on Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
