Apple is expected to debut a new and smarter Siri powered by Apple Intelligence – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for iPhone. According to a report, the new Siri might arrive with a version of the iOS 18 update sooner than anticipated. When introduced, it is speculated to join the Apple Intelligence features that are scheduled to be rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update next month, including writing tools and web page summarisation.

Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri

Apple previewed its in-development Apple Intelligence features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. While some of them have already been tested in developer and public beta updates, the new Siri remains elusive, despite the Cupertino-based tech giant rolling out its new user interface (UI). But that could change soon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman suggested that the new Siri's arrival could be sooner than previously expected. Apple is expected to roll it out with the iOS 18.3 update rather than iOS 18.4. The development of this update may be completed by the end of the year, with its release being tipped for January 2025.

However, only some of Siri's features could be rolled out with iOS 18.3, with Apple keeping some in consideration for the iOS 18.4 update which is scheduled to be released sometime in March next year.

Siri Upgrades

According to Apple, one of the most notable additions to Siri is contextual understanding. Apple's voice assistant will be able to understand natural language and vaguely spoken sentences to find the underlying meaning behind them, leveraging the company's AI model. Additionally, it will also be integrated with various native Apple apps, being capable of taking action within the apps via verbal prompts.

Following the iOS 18 update, Siri also has a new UI. Upon activation, the screen glows around the edges. Additionally, users can now also take advantage of the Type to Siri feature which accepts text prompts in addition to voice commands.