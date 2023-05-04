Technology News
Facebook acted only on around eight percent of grievances raised by users for hacked accounts.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 May 2023 13:55 IST
Facebook acted only on around 22 percent case of "inappropriate or abusive content"

  • Facebook received a total 7,193 grievances from users
  • Facebook on its own acted on around 38 million content
  • The action taken by Meta's Instagram was higher at around 64 percent

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against around 45 percent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against 64 percent of grievances raised by users in March 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook acted only on around 8 percent of grievances raised by users for their "account has been hacked", 22 percent in cases of "inappropriate or abusive content" and 23 percent in cases of "bullying or harassment".

The social media platform took action on less than one-fourth of grievances in cases where users have objected to the content which they claimed was showing them in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act.

Facebook received a total of 7,193 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,903 cases.

"Of the other 5,290 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,300 reports in total," Meta said in the report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 1,300 additional reports were not disclosed by Facebook.

Facebook on its own acted on around 38 million pieces of content that it found were violating its community guidelines.

The top three categories on which Facebook took action comprised 32 million spam content, 2.4 million content faced action for violating policy around adult nudity and sexual activity, and 2.2 million for violent and graphic content.

The action taken by Meta's Instagram was higher at around 64 percent compared to that on Facebook.

Instagram received 9,226 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 5,936 incidents.

The company provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,280 cases.

Instagram provided tools in around 98.57 percent of cases where content showed the reporter and the reporter did not want to be displayed.

Instagram acted on 391 or 84 percent of 465 complaints where users reported that the content was showing them in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act. It took the least action on grievances of accounts being hacked.

"Of the other 4,946 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,656 reports in total," Meta said for action taken by Instagram.

The category or the policy-wise details of 1,656 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Instagram on its own acted against around 3 million content. The top violations were noticed under the "Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity" category, Violent and Graphic Content category, and the "Bullying and Harassment" segment.

Meta received only one order from the Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied with the resolution of social media majors. 

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Social media
Comment
 
 

