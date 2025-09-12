Gmail is introducing a new Purchases tab on mobile and web to simplify tracking online orders. The tab will organise all purchase-related emails, like order confirmations and shipping updates, in one place. It builds on Gmail's existing package-tracking tools, which already highlight deliveries arriving within 24 hours and show order cards with quick details at the top of related emails. Gmail will also highlight timely deals in the Promotions tab and add a “most relevant” filter, showing updates from brands you engage with most.

Gmail Gets New 'Purchases' Tab for Tracking Online Orders

Google is expanding Gmail's order-tracking tools with a new Purchases section and a smarter Promotions tab ahead of the holiday shopping rush, the company revealed in a blog post. The Purchases section gathers all order-related emails and delivery updates into one clear, organised view. Just above it, a row of cards called 'Arriving Soon' will give a quick look at upcoming package shipments.

A new Purchases option will show up under All labels in the navigation menu. At the top of purchase-related emails and in your inbox, Google says it will continue to display summary cards. Gmail's new Purchases tab is rolling out worldwide for personal Google Accounts on Android, iOS, and the web.

Meanwhile, Gmail's Promotions section is adding a Most relevant sort option that prioritises emails from senders and brands "you engage with the most,” while still allowing you to switch to Most recent at any time. Gmail is also introducing nudges to “highlight upcoming deals and timely offers so you don't miss out.” These updates will begin rolling out to personal accounts on mobile in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Google dismissed reports of a massive Gmail data breach. Several outlets claimed hackers accessed data of up to 2.5 billion users and that Google sent password reset alerts. The company refuted these claims, stating no such warnings were issued and denying any widespread intrusion.