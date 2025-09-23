Technology News
  • Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers

Perplexity Email Assistant With Agentic Capabilities Rolls Out to Max Subscribers

Perplexity says its Email Assistant can draft replies, organise emails, and schedule meetings.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Perplexity

The Perplexity Email Assistant can also answer questions about the user’s inbox

Highlights
  • The Perplexity Email Assistant can connect with Gmail and Outlook
  • Perplexity Max subscribers can connect their email via a new microsite
  • Then, they can email the Email Assistant to get started with the tasks
Perplexity Email Assistant was introduced by the artificial intelligence (AI) company on Monday. This marks the company's first foray into workspace automation, following the July launch of the Comet web browser. The AI firm describes the new service as an AI agent that can draft replies, organise emails, and schedule meetings. Currently, the service can connect with and operate across Gmail and Outlook. It is only available with Perplexity's Max subscription, which costs $200 (roughly Rs. 17,700) a month.

Perplexity's Email Assistant Writes Emails, Schedule Meetings

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the rollout of the Email Assistant. Available with the Max subscription only, this feature enables users to connect their email accounts with the AI agent to perform various tasks. For now, only Gmail and Outlook support the service.

Setting up the Email Assistant is a two-step process, as per the blog post. First, eligible users must visit Perplexity's dedicated microsite to sign up for the service and connect their email account. As long as users are logged into their Perplexity account on the same browser, the microsite will recognise the user and connect their account.

After that, users must email assistant@perplexity.com from the connected account to get started. While the company did not explain it, this connected interface will likely be visible in the new tab within the Perplexity website. Notably, the email management service is similar to Notion Mail.

Coming to the features of the AI agent, Perplexity says the Email Assistant learns the communication style and priorities of the user by analysing their email data, and can draft replies to emails in the same tone. Users can also CC the AI agent in any email thread, and it will automatically create Calendar meetings based on the conversation. It will also coordinate with the contacts to find the best time.

Perplexity says users can also ask the AI agent questions about their inbox or suggestions on which emails should be prioritised. It can summarise messages, label emails, show a summary of the tasks for the day, and more.

While the feature learns about the user's messaging style and priorities by collecting the email data, the company says the service is Service Organisation Control 2 (SOC 2) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, and does not train on user data. There was no mention of how long the data is stored in its servers and whether the company's employees can access it.

Perplexity Email Assistant, Perplexity, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agent, Gmail, Outlook
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
