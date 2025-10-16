The effects are available in India, the US, and select global markets
Users can apply Fireworks, Diyas, and Rangoli effects to images
The Restyle feature uses Meta AI to apply these festive visuals
Instagram on Thursday announced limited-edition effects for Instagram Stories and its Edits app in India and select other markets. The company said that users can enhance their photos and videos in Stories, as well as videos in the Edits app, and infuse them with the new special effects inspired by Diwali, the upcoming festival of lights. The limited-time Diwali effects are available via the Restyle option in both the Instagram and Edits apps.
Diwali Effects on Instagram, Edits App
There are three new effects, each for images and videos. As per Instagram, users can apply ‘Fireworks', ‘Diyas' and ‘Rangoli' effects, while ‘Lanterns', ‘Marigold' and ‘Rangoli' can be infused on videos. They can use the Restyle option, available for both Instagram Stories and the Edits app.
The feature, notably, leverages Meta AI to transform photos and videos based on user prompts.
