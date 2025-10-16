Instagram on Thursday announced limited-edition effects for Instagram Stories and its Edits app in India and select other markets. The company said that users can enhance their photos and videos in Stories, as well as videos in the Edits app, and infuse them with the new special effects inspired by Diwali, the upcoming festival of lights. The limited-time Diwali effects are available via the Restyle option in both the Instagram and Edits apps.

Diwali Effects on Instagram, Edits App

There are three new effects, each for images and videos. As per Instagram, users can apply ‘Fireworks', ‘Diyas' and ‘Rangoli' effects, while ‘Lanterns', ‘Marigold' and ‘Rangoli' can be infused on videos. They can use the Restyle option, available for both Instagram Stories and the Edits app.

The feature, notably, leverages Meta AI to transform photos and videos based on user prompts.

How to Use Restyle on Instagram, Edits App

Open Instagram and go to the Stories section by selecting + on the profile photo or by swiping left. Next, select an image or video from the camera roll that you wish to add to your Instagram story. Once done, tap on the Restyle (paintbrush) icon from the panel at the top of the screen. Navigate to the effects browser and choose from the aforementioned Diwali-themed visual effects. Meta AI will then apply the effect to the story. Select Done if you're satisfied with the produced result. You can also fine-tune the final image with text prompts. Tap on Your Story to publish the image on your Instagram Story.

Similarly, the Diwali-themed effects can also be applied to videos on the Edits app, using the Restyle option. Here's how to do so:

Open the Edits app and tap on + to create a new project. Select a video from Reels or Gallery, or capture it via the camera. Find the Restyle option in the tab at the bottom of the screen and tap on it. Now, tap on the Diwali header and choose from the following effects — Lanterns, Marigold, and Rangoli. Once Meta AI applies the effects, make other adjustments, if necessary. Select the video resolution, frame rate, and colour, and Export. Your video will now be exported.

As per Instagram, the Diwali-themed effects will be available to use till October 29 in Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, and the US.