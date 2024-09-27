Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users

Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users

The Gemini-powered contextual smart replies feature in the Gmail app is available on both Android and iOS.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 14:55 IST
Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users

Photo Credit: Google

The contextual smart replies feature will let users generate a detailed response instead of a single line

Highlights
  • The Gemini feature will suggest detailed contextual replies to emails
  • The smart replies feature was first introduced in Gmail in 2017
  • Google recently introduced AI-powered Gmail Q&A feature
Advertisement

Gemini in the Gmail app is getting a new feature which will let users quickly respond to emails with the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Dubbed contextual smart replies, the feature allows users to respond to incoming emails with detailed replies. The AI can process the content of the email and contextually generate a reply. Notably, the smart replies feature was first introduced in 2017, but it only generates a short one-liner response. This feature is only available to Google Workspace users, and free users of the platform will not see it.

Gemini in Gmail Gets Contextual Smart Replies Feature

Replying to emails can be a time-consuming proposition, especially if someone gets a large volume of them on a daily basis. Google first released a solution for the problem with smart replies in 2017, which used machine learning to show three choices of replies to an email. However, these were short one-line responses which often did not contain any critical information the user might have to add.

gmail contextual smart replies Gmail contextual smart replies feature

Gmail contextual smart replies feature
Photo Credit: Google

 

In a blog post on Thursday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced contextual smart replies, which is an upgrade of the 2017 feature. It uses Google's native Gemini AI models to generate contextually aware replies that users will see once they enter the email page.

After initiating a reply, users will see multiple reply suggestions appear at the bottom of the screen. Users will see the first few words of the title and the content. Once selected, AI will generate a full reply to the email that can be multiple paragraphs long and contains all the information the sender is seeking. This message can then be edited to add more information or sent as it is.

This feature is currently being rolled out to Google Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. The feature will also be available to users with the Google One AI Premium subscription. Notably, this is an app-based feature and is available on both Android and iOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Gmail, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month 
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on TWS Headsets Under Rs. 20,000

Related Stories

Gemini in Gmail App Adds Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Google Workspace Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Battery and Charging Details Surface Online Again
  2. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Could Have a Display With a Speaker Built Into It: Report
  3. LG Smart TVs Are Showing Screensaver Ads to ‘Utilise Idle Screen Time’
  4. Apple’s HomePod With Touchscreen May Get a Square Display, A18 Chip and AI Features: Report
  5. Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
  6. Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tops AnTuTu Benchmark
  8. LinkedIn Silently Rolls Back Artificial Intelligence Prompts on Its Platform: Report
  9. YouTube Restores Access After Crypto Scammers Hijack Ranveer Allahbadia's Channel to Trick Viewers
  10. Arm Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Purchase of Chipmaker's Product Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »