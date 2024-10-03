Technology News
Bestselling Deals of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 26 for Prime users.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 October 2024 18:16 IST
Bestselling Deals of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G (pictured) was launched in India in June

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live for all users in India
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback and exchange offers
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started on September 26 for Prime users in India. It opened for all users in the country on September 27 at midnight and is currently live in the country. A wide range of products like personal gadgets, large appliances, and home entertainment units are available at discounted rates. The items can be purchased at a lower rate with additional benefits. Here, we have compiled the bestselling deals on products like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and more.

Eligible buyers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers, cashback deals, and coupon discounts to lower the effective price of a product. Customers should note that SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon sale. People can get no-cost EMI options on certain payment options. The offers are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

Bestselling Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming A15 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 60,990 Buy Now
Honor Magic X16 Pro Rs. 84,999 Rs. 50,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 6 Rs. 41,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Go Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Noise Pulse 2 Max Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 55-inch TV Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 65,989 Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch TV Rs. 49,900 Rs. 29,490 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Space Rs. 7,990 Rs. 1,898 Buy Now
JBL Flip 5 Speaker Rs. 10,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Godrej 1 Ton AC Rs. 42,900 Rs. 27,990 Buy Now
Haier Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 36,990 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now
IFB Fully Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 29,990 Rs. 21,490 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Long software support
  • Vapour cooling chamber
  • Bad
  • Bulky design
  • No headphone jack
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Pad 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • Quad-speaker setup sounds good
  • Smooth performance
  • Clean software with productivity-focused features
  • All-day battery life
  • Useful optional accessories
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 6 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 870 SoC
Front Camera 20-megapixel + No
Resolution 2880x1880 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
