Google Will Now Allow 'Experienced Users' to Sideload Apps on Android

Google announced a new policy for sideloading on Android back in August that requires all developers to verify their identity to ensure security. The policy raised concerns about limiting user choice and developer freedom, and in response to developer backlash, Google is revising its sideloading policy. While identity verification for developers will still be required starting in 2026, experienced users will now have the option to bypass this restriction and accept the risks of installing unverified apps. Google is also set to introduce a dedicated account type for students and hobbyists.

Through the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that the company is building a new advanced flow that allows experienced users to accept the risks of installing apps that are not verified. Google clarified that the new sideloading flow is designed to 'resist coercion', so users are not tricked into bypassing safety checks by scammers.

The tech giant confirmed that the concession was made in response to community feedback, acknowledging that students need a way to learn and experiment, and power users require the option to accept the risks of what they choose to install.

Google assured that it will provide warnings to help users understand the potential risks before avoiding safety checks. However, the final decision will remain with the user. The company is collecting early feedback on this feature, and it will reveal more in the coming months.

Further, Google is introducing a dedicated account type for students and hobbyists. This will let them build and share their apps with a limited number of devices, like those of friends and family, without completing the full developer verification process.

Google has also begun inviting developers to early access for the new developer verification process through the Android Developer Console, for users to distribute apps outside of the Play Store. For Play Store developers, invites to the Play Console experience are confirmed to be available soon.

Following a rise in cyberattacks, Google introduced stricter sideloading rules for Android in late August. The company said that only apps from verified developers will be installable on Android devices beginning next year to curb the spread of malicious apps.