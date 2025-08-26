Google has announced that it will require Android developers to be "verified" before they can distribute APKs outside the Play Store. While most Android users download and install apps from the company's marketplace that is present on their smartphones and tablets, some people also download apps from the web as APK files. The process of "sideloading" these apps allows developers to bypass Google's verification process, which was enforced in 2023 for listing their apps on the Play Store. However, this is set to change, and the California company's new requirements will take effect in 2026.

Google's Move Comes As Instances of Cyberattacks Rise

In an Android Developers blog post, Google explains that the company is introducing a new layer of security for Android devices, citing several instances of bad actors impersonating developers to deceive users into downloading fake apps. In its internal analysis, it found over 50 times more malware being downloaded because of APK sideloading compared to apps available via the Google Play Store.

Google requires Android developers to get verified to list their apps on the Play Store since 2023. Starting next year, only certified developers will be able to offer their apps for sideloading off or on the Play Store. Google claims that this would make it harder for bad actors to distribute malicious APK files, the format for Android apps.

Early access to Android developer verification will begin in October, and invitations will be sent out gradually. In March 2026, it will be opened to all developers. The verification mandate will first be implemented in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand in September 2026, where Google will require all installed apps to be made available only by certified Android developers. The same will be rolled out globally in 2027.

As part of its new initiative, Google is also working on a new Android Developer Console for those who list their apps on the Play Store. This is claimed to make it easier for developers to get verified. Meanwhile, the tech giant will also offer a separate Android Developer Console for student and hobbyist developers.

Several Android users also download and use modified versions of the original apps that are available on the Google Play Store. While the operating system will still allow these users to sideload apps on their phones and tablets, whether these illicit versions of the official apps will continue to exist is uncertain.