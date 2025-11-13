Technology News
OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 10 - Nov 16): Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime Season 3, Jurassic World Rebirth, and More

Top OTT platforms are geared to buzz your screens with the fresh set of releases including Delhi Crime Season 3, Jolly LLB 3, Dude, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2025 13:39 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 10 - Nov 16): Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime Season 3, Jurassic World Rebirth, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Whether you're planning to watch some gripping thrillers or a cozy, light-hearted romance, the OTT platforms are ready with their set of fresh releases for the week. From some of the most anticipated movies and series to newly dropped releases, this week will offer diverse genres for viewers to choose from. The streaming platforms like Netflix, Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more will exclusively premiere shows and movies that will fill your watch list for the week. So, without further ado, let's get started.

OTT Releases This Week (Nov 10 - Nov 16)

Nishaanchi

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: Aishwarya Thackrey, Vedika Pinto, Monika Pawar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime saga follows identical twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, whose fates entangle as Babloo commits a failed robbery and reveals his father's troubled past with workplace politics. While Babloo seeks revenge and indulges in the crime, the other brother, Dabloo, tries to keep it clean. However, things become more complicated when their love triangle with Rinku causes chaos.

Dude

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon

Dude is a Tamil drama movie that revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship sparks romance after Agan's breakup. However, as they navigate their relationship, they are confronted by challenges. The movie further escalates with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. The film is packed with romance, drama, and emotion. Likewise, the sequences are light-hearted for the viewers.

Delhi Crime Season 3

  • Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang

Sehfali Shah returns as DCP Vartika, who discovers an abandoned baby that will become a national highlight. As she digs deeper into the investigation, she will uncover some of the darkest corners of society. Also, she will be accompanied by her team, Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang), to expose the reality of exploitation, child abuse, and human trafficking. Significantly, this season, Huma Qureshi will step in as an antagonist who will change the dynamics of the investigation.

Telusu Kada

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu

Telusu Kada is a light-hearted Telugu drama film that revolves around a young man named Varun, who marries Anjali, and the couple later learns that she will never conceive naturally. That's when they seek the option of surrogacy from Dr. Raaga, who unexpectedly turns out to be Varun's ex-girlfriend. The film then explores themes of complicated relationships, love triangle, and second chances.

Jolly LLB 3

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar and Netflix
  • Genre: Political, Comedy
  • Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama film that follows two rival lawyers, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Joly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), to team up forcefully, only to fight the battle against a corrupt real estate agent whose actions lead to a farmer's suicide, along with a tragic end to the farmer's daugther-in-law. The sequences of the film are comic, packed with humor, and a lot of drama.

Freakier Friday

  • Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Fantasy, Drama
  • Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters

The film is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), where, after 22 years, Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter named Harper. As Anna gets engaged to her love Eric, who is also the father of Harper's classmate Lily, that's when the real chaos unfolds. Now, Tess and Anna will have to swap their bodies once again, only to navigate the challenges of the new family dynamics.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth revolves around a team, led by the covert operative Zora Bennett, that is hired by a pharmaceutical company to extract the DNA samples of the three most dangerous colossal dinosaurs for developing a life-saving drug for humans. However, as they embark on the mission to Ile Saint-Hubert, they are confronted by massive dangers and extensive complications.

A Quiet Place: Day One

  • Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror
  • Cast: Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou

Prequel to the first two films in the Quiet Place franchise, this film is an apocalyptic horror film that follows a terminally ill woman named Sam and her cat, who navigate their way to the childhood pizzeria, amidst the terrifying hours of the alien invasion. She is accompanied by her Eric, and together they face the horror of aliens and witness the collapsing civilization. What unfolds next will certainly give the viewers chills.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Happy Married Life Shortflix Nov 11th, 2025
Being Eddie Netflix Nov 12th, 2025
A Merry Little Ex-Mas Netflix Nov 12th, 2025
Yenugu Thondam Ghatikachalam ETV Win Nov 13th, 2025
Coupling Manorama Max Nov 14th, 2025
Avihitham JioHotstar Nov 14th, 2025
Panda Plan Lionsgate Play Nov 14th, 2025
Ego ETV Win Nov. 15th, 2025
K-Ramp Aha Tamil Nov 15th, 2025
Thandakaaranyam Simply South Oct 15th, 2025
Comments

