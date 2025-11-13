Whether you're planning to watch some gripping thrillers or a cozy, light-hearted romance, the OTT platforms are ready with their set of fresh releases for the week. From some of the most anticipated movies and series to newly dropped releases, this week will offer diverse genres for viewers to choose from. The streaming platforms like Netflix, Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more will exclusively premiere shows and movies that will fill your watch list for the week. So, without further ado, let's get started.

OTT Releases This Week (Nov 10 - Nov 16)

Nishaanchi

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Cast: Aishwarya Thackrey, Vedika Pinto, Monika Pawar, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime saga follows identical twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, whose fates entangle as Babloo commits a failed robbery and reveals his father's troubled past with workplace politics. While Babloo seeks revenge and indulges in the crime, the other brother, Dabloo, tries to keep it clean. However, things become more complicated when their love triangle with Rinku causes chaos.

Dude

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon

Dude is a Tamil drama movie that revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship sparks romance after Agan's breakup. However, as they navigate their relationship, they are confronted by challenges. The movie further escalates with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. The film is packed with romance, drama, and emotion. Likewise, the sequences are light-hearted for the viewers.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025

Nov 13th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang

Sehfali Shah returns as DCP Vartika, who discovers an abandoned baby that will become a national highlight. As she digs deeper into the investigation, she will uncover some of the darkest corners of society. Also, she will be accompanied by her team, Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) and Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang), to expose the reality of exploitation, child abuse, and human trafficking. Significantly, this season, Huma Qureshi will step in as an antagonist who will change the dynamics of the investigation.

Telusu Kada

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu

Telusu Kada is a light-hearted Telugu drama film that revolves around a young man named Varun, who marries Anjali, and the couple later learns that she will never conceive naturally. That's when they seek the option of surrogacy from Dr. Raaga, who unexpectedly turns out to be Varun's ex-girlfriend. The film then explores themes of complicated relationships, love triangle, and second chances.

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar and Netflix

JioHotstar and Netflix Genre: Political, Comedy

Political, Comedy Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama film that follows two rival lawyers, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Joly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), to team up forcefully, only to fight the battle against a corrupt real estate agent whose actions lead to a farmer's suicide, along with a tragic end to the farmer's daugther-in-law. The sequences of the film are comic, packed with humor, and a lot of drama.

Freakier Friday

Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025

Nov 13th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Fantasy, Drama Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters

The film is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), where, after 22 years, Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter named Harper. As Anna gets engaged to her love Eric, who is also the father of Harper's classmate Lily, that's when the real chaos unfolds. Now, Tess and Anna will have to swap their bodies once again, only to navigate the challenges of the new family dynamics.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar

The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Thriller Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth revolves around a team, led by the covert operative Zora Bennett, that is hired by a pharmaceutical company to extract the DNA samples of the three most dangerous colossal dinosaurs for developing a life-saving drug for humans. However, as they embark on the mission to Ile Saint-Hubert, they are confronted by massive dangers and extensive complications.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025

Nov 14th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Sci-Fi, Horror Cast: Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou

Prequel to the first two films in the Quiet Place franchise, this film is an apocalyptic horror film that follows a terminally ill woman named Sam and her cat, who navigate their way to the childhood pizzeria, amidst the terrifying hours of the alien invasion. She is accompanied by her Eric, and together they face the horror of aliens and witness the collapsing civilization. What unfolds next will certainly give the viewers chills.

Other OTT Releases This Week