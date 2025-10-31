The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a new security advisory, warning Google Chrome users about multiple high-risk vulnerabilities affecting desktop versions of the browser. Published on October 30, the bulletin highlights serious flaws in Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux that could allow remote attackers to execute malicious code or access sensitive data on compromised systems. The cybersecurity agency has urged all users and organisations to promptly update their browsers to the latest version to stay protected.

CERT-In Issues High-Risk Alert for Chrome Desktop Users

The new vulnerability note by CERT-In, CIVN-2025-0288, published on October 30, outlines several critical flaws in Google Chrome for desktop platforms. According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could be exploited if a user is tricked into visiting a specially crafted website, allowing a remote attacker to compromise the system or steal information.

The affected versions include Google Chrome builds prior to 142.0.7444.59 on Linux and versions older than 142.0.7444.59/60 on Windows and macOS. The reported vulnerabilities stem from various components, including the V8 JavaScript engine, Extensions, Autofill, Media, and Omnibox. Issues such as type confusion, use-after-free errors, object lifecycle flaws, and policy bypasses have been identified. These weaknesses could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, bypass security protections, or gain unauthorised access by tricking users into visiting a maliciously crafted website.

CERT-In categorised the risk as “High,” warning that successful exploitation could result in arbitrary code execution, spoofing attacks, or system compromise. The vulnerabilities are tracked under various CVE identifiers, including CVE-2025-12429 through CVE-2025-12447.

To mitigate risks, CERT-In recommends updating Google Chrome to version 142.0.7444.60 or later. Users can verify and install updates by navigating to the browser's menu and selecting Help > About Google Chrome. The update process will automatically download and apply the latest patches.

More information about the security fixes is available on Google's official Chrome Releases page titled Stable Channel Update for Desktop dated October 28, 2025.