iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 October 2025 09:35 IST
iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

Photo Credit: iQOO

The iQOO 15 may be available in four colourways in India

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • The handset runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 replacing FuntouchOS
  • It scored 3,558 and 10,128 in Geekbench single and multi-core tests
iQOO 15 is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets on November 26. The handset, which was introduced in China earlier this month, is the successor to the iQOO 13. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the handset has now allegedly surfaced on a benchmarking site, which suggests several of its specifications and also hints towards its impending debut. It is listed with a flagship octa-core chipset, running on the latest Android 16 operating system (OS).

iQOO 15 Indian Variant Geekbench Listing

An iQOO handset bearing the model number "Vivo I2501" has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz. The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores operating at the 3.63GHz base frequency.

Comparing the core configuration to the available chipsets in the market reveals it is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm's flagship SoC, which also powers the iQOO 15 in the Chinese market. Further, the listed model number also corroborates it to be the iQOO 15.

The octa-core chip may be paired with approximately 14.86GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. The iQOO 15 is listed as running Android 16. The handset, notably, is already confirmed to come with OriginOS 6 for the first time, replacing FuntouchOS 15 in the country. It has a motherboard with “canoe” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the iQOO 15 give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 3,558 and 10,128 points, respectively.

These scores are in the vicinity of the benchmark scores of the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Redmi K90 Pro, both of which are powered by the flagship Qualcomm chip. The Xiaomi 17 Pro allegedly registered 3,621 (single-core) and 11,190 (multi-core) points, while the Redmi K90 Pro's Geekbench scores came in at 3,559 (single-core) and 11,060 (multi-core) points.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple CEO Reportedly Confirms Partnership Plans Beyond OpenAI; Revamped Siri Expected to Launch in 2026

iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset
