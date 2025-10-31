Technology News
  Xiaomi 17, Poco F8 Series and Redmi Note 15 Listed on IMDA Certification Website Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Xiaomi 17, Poco F8 Series and Redmi Note 15 Listed on IMDA Certification Website Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Poco F8 Ultra was spotted on the IMDA website with model number 25102PCBE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September
  • Poco F8 Ultra could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 15 4G appeared on IMDA website with model number 2510DRA23E
Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco could be preparing to launch new smartphones globally, and four new handsets have surfaced on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The listings hint at the imminent arrival of the global variant of the Xiaomi 17, along with new models from Poco and Redmi, including the Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra and the Redmi Note 15. The purported listings reveal the model numbers and the connectivity options available on the devices. The Xiaomi 17 has already been launched in China.

Xiaomi 17 Global Variant Gets IMDA Certification

The Xiaomi 17 was spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site under the model number 25113PN0EG, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. Alongside it, Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra were surfaced on the platform bearing model numbers 2510DPC44G and 25102PCBE, respectively. 

All three models are confirmed to support 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, though no further details are revealed in the listing. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 4G appeared on the IMDA website with model number 2510DRA23E, showing support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, but lacks 5G.

The appearance of all four devices on the IMDA database strongly suggests that their official global launches are approaching soon. The listings were first spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a Leica-tuned rear camera setup, featuring three 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

The Poco F8 Ultra was recently spotted on the NBTC website with model number 25102PCBEG. It is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, a triple rear camera unit, comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and an IP69 rating.

The Poco F8 Ultra is likely to be announced alongside the Poco F8 Pro. The Pro model will succeed the Poco F7 Pro. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Redmi Note 14.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
