Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Tipped After Company Confirms November Debut

Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2025 10:57 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date Tipped After Company Confirms November Debut

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro is offered in China in three colourways

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon chip
  • Realme GT 8 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset was recently launched in China
Realme GT 8 series was unveiled by the smartphone maker in China on October 21. The lineup includes the flagship Realme GT 8 Pro and the standard Realme GT 8. Recently, the smartphone maker confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT 8 Pro in India in November. While the company has yet to announce the exact launch date, a tipster suggests that the phone will debut in the country on November 20. The handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart. The availability of the standard model has yet to be announced by the company.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Date, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in India on November 20. This comes soon after the China-based tech firm confirmed that its flagship Realme GT 8 series phone will be unveiled in the country in November. The handset will be sold via multiple retail channels, like Flipkart and the company's online store.

While the key features and pricing details of the Indian variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro are still under wraps, a dedicated microsite reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a HyperVision AI chip. Just like its Chinese counterpart, the Realme GT 8 Pro will also be equipped with a Ricoh GR-powered triple rear camera setup.

As previously mentioned, the Realme GT 8 series, including the Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8, was unveiled in China on October 21. The lineup is sold in Blue, White, and Green colourways. The Pro model features a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED flexible display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, 1.07 billion colours, 508ppi pixel density, and 3,200Hz touch sampling rate.

Powering the Realme GT 8 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
