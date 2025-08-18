Technology News
English Edition
  Google Chrome for Android Updated With Improved Tab Groups, Fix for 'Copy Link' Shortcut Bug

Google Chrome for Android Updated With Improved Tab Groups, Fix for ‘Copy Link’ Shortcut Bug

Google continues to refine Dynamic Colour for the dark theme with its latest Google Chrome update for Android smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 11:09 IST
Google Chrome for Android Updated With Improved Tab Groups, Fix for ‘Copy Link’ Shortcut Bug

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Google recently rolled out the Chrome 139 update for Android

Highlights
  • The “Copy link” feature in the address bar is now functional
  • A “New tab group” button has also been added to the Tab Grid switcher
  • An “Add tab to group” option now appears, placed in the top section
Google Chrome for Android smartphones was recently updated to version 139. One of the key enhancements with the latest release affects the Tab Groups feature. Google has also introduced a fix for issues with the Copy Link shortcut. The new features are already available to some users who have installed the latest update on their Android smartphones. Google says a Chrome update will reach all Android devices in the coming weeks. The Mountain View-based tech giant also says that the Android update includes the same security patches as the desktop versions, unless stated otherwise. 

Google Chrome 139 for Android Expected to Arrive in Coming Weeks

The Google Chrome 139 update for Android smartphones is slowly making its way to users globally. In Chrome's three-dot menu, users will now see a new Add tab to group option, placed in the top section beside New tab and New Incognito tab, according to a report by 9to5Google. When you tap that button, a bottom sheet opens, displaying all your groupings along with the ability to create a new one.

A New tab group button has also been added to the Tab Grid switcher for quick access. Chrome version 139 for Android users is rolling out widely, accompanied by a “You can now easily add tabs to groups here” message. If you don't see it yet, you can try force-stopping Chrome and launching the browser again, after checking if the correct version is installed on your device.

According to the aforementioned report, Chrome 139 has been released with several other adjustments. The Copy link feature in the address bar, which was introduced together with the bottom option, is now functional. Due to a bug, tapping the button made the corner preview on Pixel devices show a “Copied” notification, even though the URL was not actually saved to the clipboard. The shortcut can now be accessed by long-pressing the Omnibox.

Google is continuing to refine Dynamic Colour for the dark theme, the report added. With Chrome 136 in May, the dark theme was adjusted to appear less vibrant and noticeably darker. The update to version 139 lightens the overall look. The colour now resembles grey more closely, and the separation between the top row of actions and the first section in the three-dot menu has been removed. The entire Chrome interface, including toolbars and menus, now reportedly reflects these changes.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chrome for Android Updated With Improved Tab Groups, Fix for ‘Copy Link’ Shortcut Bug
