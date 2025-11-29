Technology News
How to Reset UPI PIN in Google Pay Without a Debit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

While Google Pay supports this feature, not every bank has enabled this option yet, so it's worth noting that your experience may vary.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2025 08:00 IST
How to Reset UPI PIN in Google Pay Without a Debit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide

Reset UPI PIN in Google Pay: You can follow a few simple steps to reset your UPI pin

Highlights
  • Your Aadhaar must be linked to your active mobile number
  • You must choose Forgot UPI PIN and verify using your Aadhaar details
  • You can set a new PIN after entering the OTP sent to your phone
Google Pay is one of the most reliable UPI apps for making payments on the go, but if you have ever forgotten your UPI PIN or misplaced your debit card right when you needed it, you are not alone. Resetting your UPI PIN in Google Pay used to be impossible without entering your debit card details. But the good news is that things have changed. Google Pay now lets many users reset their UPI PIN without a debit card, using Aadhaar-based verification instead.

This method can be a lifesaver if your card is lost, or you simply do not have it with you. As long as your bank supports Aadhaar authentication and your Aadhaar is linked to your current mobile number, you can reset your PIN in just a few taps. 

Reset UPI PIN in Google Pay Without a Debit Card

Before you start, remember that not every bank has enabled this option yet, so your experience may vary depending on your bank. But if your bank does support it, the process is quick and fully digital, no debit card and no visiting the branch.

In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to reset your UPI PIN in Google Pay without using a debit card, so you can get back to making payments without interruptions.

  1. First, you need to open the Google Pay app on your phone and make sure you're properly logged in.
  2. Once you are on the home screen, you can tap your profile picture in the top-right corner and then select the Bank account option.
  3. After this, you should choose the specific bank account for which you want to reset your UPI PIN.
  4. On the account details page, you can then tap the Forgot UPI PIN option to begin the reset process.
  5. Next, if your bank supports it, and you originally added the account using Aadhaar, you can select the Aadhaar verification method.
  6. At this stage, you will need to enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar number and follow the on-screen prompts carefully.
  7. Once that's done, you will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, which you must enter to verify your identity.
  8. Finally, you can create a new UPI PIN, confirm it, and complete the reset process successfully.

Readers should note that the above method will work only if you have added the bank account in Google Pay using Aadhaar verification. Your Aadhaar must also be linked to the same mobile number that is registered with your bank, or the OTP will not be sent.

If you enter the wrong UPI PIN too many times, your account may get blocked for up to 24 hours. In that case, you will need to wait for the lockout period to end before trying again.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
US Issues New Patent Guidelines, Says AI Cannot Be Listed as Inventor
