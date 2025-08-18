Technology News
Oppo F31 Series Tipped to Launch in September With 7,000mAh Battery, 360-Degree Armour Body

The Oppo F31 series is not expected to carry major camera or chipset upgrades over the F29 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo F29 series (pictured) is claimed to meet IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings

  • The purported lineup will reportedly include Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro
  • Both handsets are tipped to feature 7,000mAh batteries
  • The series is also expected to sport a 360-degree Armour Body design
The Oppo F31 series is said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo F29 series, which debuted in March. As per a tipster, the lineup will be launched next month, comprising two models — Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro. Both of the handsets are tipped to be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries. Further, the Oppo F31 series may carry the same damage-proof 360-degree Armour Body as its predecessor.

Oppo F31 Series India Launch

According to tipster @passionategeekz's post on X (formerly Twitter), the Oppo F31 series is set to be launched in India in September. Neither the Oppo F31 nor the Oppo F31 Pro are expected to carry any major upgrades in terms of cameras and chipset over the F29 series. For reference, the base Oppo F29 is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, while the Pro variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

However, the purported lineup may get an upgrade in terms of battery capacity. The tipster suggested that the Oppo F31 series will feature a 7,000mAh battery, as opposed to the 6,500mAh and 6,000mAh cells on the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro, respectively.

A big highlight of the Oppo F31 series is expected to be durability. It is tipped to sport a 360-degree Armour Body. On the Oppo F29 series, the aluminium alloy motherboard cover has been reinforced with diamond-cut corners and impact-absorbing airbags for improved drop protection.

Further, the Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro are said to deliver a significant network performance boost. Again, this might be borrowed from the Oppo F29 lineup, which has a Hunter Antenna layout that can increase signal strength by up to 300 percent. The handsets are also said to have a four-channel reception for automatically switching to the best available network to prevent signal drops.

So far, the information provided by the tipster reveals that the purported Oppo F31 series might be an iterative upgrade over the F29 series. Several of the anticipated features on the upcoming handsets were already introduced with the current F-series handsets in March this year.

