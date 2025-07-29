Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Chrome Gets AI Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience

Google Chrome Gets AI-Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience

The Google Chrome feature will use data from Google Shopping and other review websites to generate summaries.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 15:24 IST
Google Chrome Gets AI-Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience

Photo Credit: Google

The AI-powered store summaries are only available on Google Chrome on Desktop

Highlights
  • The feature is currently only available in the US
  • It can be accessed from the icon on the left side of the web address
  • AI summaries in Chrome will show information on quality and pricing
Advertisement

Google Chrome is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will help users make informed decisions while purchasing products online. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced AI-powered store summaries that will show users relevant insights about products when they visit a product page on an e-commerce website. The AI tool sources data from Google Shopping and other popular review websites, the company stated. This online shopping feature is currently only available in the US and can be accessed via the desktop app.

Google Chrome Offers AI-Generated Store Summaries for Shoppers

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new AI-powered store summaries and detailed how to use them. As mentioned above, this is currently only available in the US, in the English language. The feature is currently not available via the mobile apps.

To access the feature, users will have to click on the toggle icon located on the left side of the web address bar. The icon houses options such as Settings, Cookies and site data, and Secure connection. Eligible users will now see a new Store reviews option while on a product page in an e-commerce website.

Based on screenshots shared by the company, the AI tool summarises the overall opinion of individuals who have already purchased the product. The focus is on customer service, product quality, shipping, pricing and returns. Apart from this, it also shows a rating of the product. Notably, the window also mentions that the AI-generated summaries of reviews are collated from independent review websites like TrustPilot, ScamAdvisor, Google and more. Users can also provide feedback on whether the summary was helpful or not.

Separately, Google Chrome for iOS is making it easier to keep browsing data for the organisation account and the personal account. The company is also improving the sign-in process, eliminating the need to log out and log in depending on the task. The browser will now inform the user when they enter an organisation-managed experience. Notably, the company says that the enterprises will maintain control over the information and how it is handled.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Chrome Features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date Set for August 19; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Google Chrome Gets AI-Powered Store Summaries to Improve Online Shopping Experience
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  6. Honor's 10,000mAh Battery Phone Could Be Moving Closer to Production
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Rumoured to Offer Continuous Optical Zoom Capability
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »