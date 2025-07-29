Google Chrome is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will help users make informed decisions while purchasing products online. On Monday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced AI-powered store summaries that will show users relevant insights about products when they visit a product page on an e-commerce website. The AI tool sources data from Google Shopping and other popular review websites, the company stated. This online shopping feature is currently only available in the US and can be accessed via the desktop app.

Google Chrome Offers AI-Generated Store Summaries for Shoppers

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new AI-powered store summaries and detailed how to use them. As mentioned above, this is currently only available in the US, in the English language. The feature is currently not available via the mobile apps.

To access the feature, users will have to click on the toggle icon located on the left side of the web address bar. The icon houses options such as Settings, Cookies and site data, and Secure connection. Eligible users will now see a new Store reviews option while on a product page in an e-commerce website.

Based on screenshots shared by the company, the AI tool summarises the overall opinion of individuals who have already purchased the product. The focus is on customer service, product quality, shipping, pricing and returns. Apart from this, it also shows a rating of the product. Notably, the window also mentions that the AI-generated summaries of reviews are collated from independent review websites like TrustPilot, ScamAdvisor, Google and more. Users can also provide feedback on whether the summary was helpful or not.

Separately, Google Chrome for iOS is making it easier to keep browsing data for the organisation account and the personal account. The company is also improving the sign-in process, eliminating the need to log out and log in depending on the task. The browser will now inform the user when they enter an organisation-managed experience. Notably, the company says that the enterprises will maintain control over the information and how it is handled.