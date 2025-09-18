Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360

Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360

Google Search recently introduced a feature that allows you to add preferred news publications as your preferred source.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 14:30 IST
Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360

Photo Credit: Google

Google Discover will get more personalisation features in the coming weeks

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is adding the feature to the Discover feed
  • Google Discover will now show more content from across websites
  • The company is adding more personalisation options
Advertisement

Google Discover has been updated with more personalisation options, the tech giant announced on Wednesday. The Discover feed will now show more content from X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and news websites, like Gadgets 360. With the update, users can follow specific news portals and creators directly from their Google Discover feed to see more content from their websites they follow. This comes after the company added the ability for people to set a website as their preferred news source.

Google Discover Update Adds a New Follow Button

In a blog post, the search giant announced that it is updating the Google Discover feed, which shows the weather, news, stock prices, and sports updates, to add more personalisation features. One of the features is a new Follow button that appears in the top left corner of a news card. This allows you to follow your favourite creators and news publications like Gadgets 360 from the Google Discover page.

google discover follow button inline Google Discover

Google Discover will also preview of the news portals' websites
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Discover

 

The update is presently live, and you can go ahead and follow Gadgets 360 from your Google Discover feed. On top of this, Google added, the Discover page will start showing you more content from across the web from different social media platforms and video streaming platforms, such as YouTube Shorts, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, in the coming weeks.

Google also says that you can preview a publication's or creator's content, like news articles, blogs, YouTube videos, and social media posts, in the Google Discover feed. To do the same, you can tap on the name of the creator or news portal, which appears in the top right corner of the Google Discover card.

Doing so will take you to the preview page, where the description of the specific website or content creator will appear, along with their latest posts and articles, and links to their social media handles.

This comes shortly after Google Search added a feature that allows you to choose publishers like Gadgets 360 as your preferred news source. With this added functionality, you can view news articles and blogs from your favourite publications. You can read more about this feature, along with a step-by-step guide on how to set Gadgets 360 as your preferred news source, here..

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Discover, Google Discover Follow, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300

Related Stories

Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  3. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  4. Amazon Sale: iPhone 15 Price to Drop Below Rs. 45,000
  5. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
  7. Redmi K90 Specifications Leaked, May Launch With This Flagship Chipset
  8. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360
  2. iOS 26 Update With Liquid Glass Design Causes Optical Illusions, Users Claim
  3. Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300
  4. Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
  5. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  7. iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance
  8. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
  10. DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »