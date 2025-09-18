Google Discover has been updated with more personalisation options, the tech giant announced on Wednesday. The Discover feed will now show more content from X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and news websites, like Gadgets 360. With the update, users can follow specific news portals and creators directly from their Google Discover feed to see more content from their websites they follow. This comes after the company added the ability for people to set a website as their preferred news source.

In a blog post, the search giant announced that it is updating the Google Discover feed, which shows the weather, news, stock prices, and sports updates, to add more personalisation features. One of the features is a new Follow button that appears in the top left corner of a news card. This allows you to follow your favourite creators and news publications like Gadgets 360 from the Google Discover page.

Google Discover will also preview of the news portals' websites

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Discover

The update is presently live, and you can go ahead and follow Gadgets 360 from your Google Discover feed. On top of this, Google added, the Discover page will start showing you more content from across the web from different social media platforms and video streaming platforms, such as YouTube Shorts, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, in the coming weeks.

Google also says that you can preview a publication's or creator's content, like news articles, blogs, YouTube videos, and social media posts, in the Google Discover feed. To do the same, you can tap on the name of the creator or news portal, which appears in the top right corner of the Google Discover card.

Doing so will take you to the preview page, where the description of the specific website or content creator will appear, along with their latest posts and articles, and links to their social media handles.

This comes shortly after Google Search added a feature that allows you to choose publishers like Gadgets 360 as your preferred news source. With this added functionality, you can view news articles and blogs from your favourite publications. You can read more about this feature, along with a step-by-step guide on how to set Gadgets 360 as your preferred news source, here..