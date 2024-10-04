Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in China soon. The lineup will likely include a base, a Pro and an Ultra variant. Details about the purported handsets have been surfacing online over the past few weeks. A company official has now teased the display design of the Oppo Find X8 Pro and hinted at some of the key features of the base version of the series. The anticipated smartphones of the lineup have also been teased with AI-backed reflection removal photo editing tools.

Oppo Find X8 Series Display Design, Features

The display of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Pro has been teased in a Weibo post by Oppo Find series product head Zhao Yibao. The phone appears with a flat display with very slim, uniform bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top to house the front camera.

This is similar to the front panel of the Oppo Find X8 that was teased previously. Previously, the Find X8 Pro was spotted on a benchmarking site with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage.

Oppo Find X8 (left) and Find X8 Pro (right)

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Zhao Yibao

In another post, the Oppo official revealed that the base Oppo Find X8 will be thinner and lighter than the preceding Oppo Find X7 and sport a smaller rear camera bulge than the existing handset. It will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The standard variant of the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will support 50W wireless charging and reverse charging. The phone will feature an alert slider, similar to the current version and support an infrared sensor and NFC connectivity.

The vanilla Oppo Find X8 is confirmed to run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The other variants in the lineup are expected to ship with the same UI. It is claimed to be equipped with improved AI features. The base option was teased in a light pink colourway.

The Oppo Find X8 series phones are teased to support AI-backed photo editing skills. One of the tools is said to be a reflection remover. This appears to be similar to the reflection and shadow eraser that was introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.