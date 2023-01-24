Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download

Google Play System update is now live on select Pixel phones via the Security and Privacy section of the Settings app.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 January 2023 14:57 IST
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel owners will be required to restart after installing the latest Google Play System update

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 7 gets a 63MB update this month
  • A 58 MB update is available for the Pixel 6 series
  • Google skipped the December 2022 Google Play System update

Google is finally rolling out the latest Google Play System update to select Pixel phones after a two-month wait. The phones getting the latest update are the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as Pixel 6 series, which includes the Pixel 6a. These Pixel phones previously received a Google Play System update last November and the tech giant has skipped the update for December. Eligible Pixel phone owners can download the update now by heading to the Settings app on their smartphones.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Play System update on the Pixel 7 Pro is a 63MB download, whereas the latest update on Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6a weighs 58MB in size. Gadgets 360 has confirmed the availability of the update on the Pixel 7.

To download the Google Play System January 2023 update, head to the Settings app on your Pixel phone, then click on ​Security and Privacy. Next, tap on Google Play System and you will see the update along with the download size. You will be required to restart your device so save your work and then download and install the update. Notably, the latest Google Play System update comes with improved device stability, according to Google.

Meanwhile, Google has recently started testing Android 13 QPR2 on eligible Pixel phones including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, 6a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 4a. The update has only been rolled out to selected users who have enrolled themselves in the beta program. The new update will bring bug fixes, new emojis, a new way to record the contents of your screen as well as a transient taskbar, Unicode 15 emoji, and more.

The update will also come with a new Google Home icon for device controls, as per the report. The Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates Google has introduced in the Android 13 QPR1 release that was rolled out weeks after the initial release of Android 13 last year. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 7, Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro, Google, Google Play System update
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on Geekbench Again, New Renders Show Colour Options, Design: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  2. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  3. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  4. Infinix Note 12i (2022) Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 10,000
  5. iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 Rolling Out With End-to-End iCloud Encryption, More
  6. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Teaser Page Goes Live on Official India Site: All Details
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications, Promo Images Leak: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History
  2. Jio 5G Network Services Launched in 50 More Cities as Rollout Expands to 184 Cities in India
  3. Microsoft’s Metaverse, VR Initiatives Likely to Slow Down Amid Ongoing Layoff Season
  4. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on Geekbench Again, New Renders Show Colour Options, Design: Report
  5. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Receiving Google Play System January 2023 Update: How to Download
  6. Amazon Pharmacy Launches RxPass Prescription Drug Subscription Service for US Prime Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped, May Feature Same Telephoto Sensor as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  8. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Tipped to Launch at MWC 2023 as Global Variant Specifications Leak
  9. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casts Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito: Report
  10. Google’s Android 14 Will Block Installation of Outdated Apps From Play Store: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.