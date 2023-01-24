Google is finally rolling out the latest Google Play System update to select Pixel phones after a two-month wait. The phones getting the latest update are the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as Pixel 6 series, which includes the Pixel 6a. These Pixel phones previously received a Google Play System update last November and the tech giant has skipped the update for December. Eligible Pixel phone owners can download the update now by heading to the Settings app on their smartphones.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Play System update on the Pixel 7 Pro is a 63MB download, whereas the latest update on Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6a weighs 58MB in size. Gadgets 360 has confirmed the availability of the update on the Pixel 7.

To download the Google Play System January 2023 update, head to the Settings app on your Pixel phone, then click on ​Security and Privacy. Next, tap on Google Play System and you will see the update along with the download size. You will be required to restart your device so save your work and then download and install the update. Notably, the latest Google Play System update comes with improved device stability, according to Google.

Meanwhile, Google has recently started testing Android 13 QPR2 on eligible Pixel phones including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, 6a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 4a. The update has only been rolled out to selected users who have enrolled themselves in the beta program. The new update will bring bug fixes, new emojis, a new way to record the contents of your screen as well as a transient taskbar, Unicode 15 emoji, and more.

The update will also come with a new Google Home icon for device controls, as per the report. The Android 13 QPR2 builds on the updates Google has introduced in the Android 13 QPR1 release that was rolled out weeks after the initial release of Android 13 last year.

