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Google Pay Flex Credit Card Gets New Rewards: More Stars on UPI Spending, Google One Benefits

The new programme includes category-based rewards, increased incentives for new users, and discounts on select Google products.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 13:38 IST
Google Pay Flex Credit Card Gets New Rewards: More Stars on UPI Spending, Google One Benefits

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Highlights
  • The revised rewards programme comes into effect starting October 16
  • Google One members get up to 3.2 percent back on eligible spends
  • Welcome incentives offer up to Rs. 2,500 in the first 60 days
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Google Pay announced a new rewards programme for its Flex co-branded credit card in India on Wednesday. As part of the changes, users can now take advantage of higher savings on everyday spending. There are also additional benefits for eligible Google One members. The Flex credit card, notably, is issued in partnership with Axis Bank and SBI Card. It offers rewards in the form of Stars, which can then be redeemed against eligible Flex payments within Google Pay or used to get discounts on gift vouchers.

Google Pay's New Flex Credit Card Rewards

In a press note, Google said that its revised programme will take effect from October 16, 2026, ahead of the festive season. It includes category-based rewards, increased welcome incentives for new applicants, and discounts on select Google products and services.

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Among the most notable changes is the revised rewards structure. Google One members can now receive up to 3.2 percent back in Stars on eligible spending if their total spending during a reward cycle crosses Rs. 15,000. Members who spend below this threshold will receive 1.6 percent back. For non-Google One members, the corresponding rates are 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, depending on whether their spending crosses the Rs. 15,000 mark.

Google said the rewards are applicable to all eligible spending during the cycle. However, lower rates will apply if a cardholder spent less than Rs. 100 in the preceding cycle. Google One members can earn additional rewards by meeting spending milestones in selected categories.

Under the category-based rewards programme, eligible Google One members can receive 5 percent back, worth Rs. 250 in Stars, after spending Rs. 5,000 or more through UPI on select food and grocery services like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, and more, in a reward cycle.

Apart from this, cardholders can earn 15 percent back, worth Rs. 450 in Stars, after spending Rs. 3,000 or more on eligible utility bills, mobile recharges, broadband, DTH services, OTT subscriptions, and other listed categories. These additional rewards are available once per reward cycle.

The company is also increasing welcome rewards for new Flex applicants. Eligible customers can receive rewards worth up to Rs. 2,500 during their first 60 days, depending on the card variant and payment network. The offers include Stars on the first payment, gift card rewards for completing an eligible transaction, and additional bonuses for completing select payments during the first two months.

As per Google, an increase in referral incentives is planned for the future, including a reward of Rs. 1,000 for every friend or family member referred to Flex. The company claims there will be no limit on the number of eligible referrals.

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Further reading: Google Pay, Flex by Google Pay
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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