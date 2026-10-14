Google Pay announced a new rewards programme for its Flex co-branded credit card in India on Wednesday. As part of the changes, users can now take advantage of higher savings on everyday spending. There are also additional benefits for eligible Google One members. The Flex credit card, notably, is issued in partnership with Axis Bank and SBI Card. It offers rewards in the form of Stars, which can then be redeemed against eligible Flex payments within Google Pay or used to get discounts on gift vouchers.

Google Pay's New Flex Credit Card Rewards

In a press note, Google said that its revised programme will take effect from October 16, 2026, ahead of the festive season. It includes category-based rewards, increased welcome incentives for new applicants, and discounts on select Google products and services.

Among the most notable changes is the revised rewards structure. Google One members can now receive up to 3.2 percent back in Stars on eligible spending if their total spending during a reward cycle crosses Rs. 15,000. Members who spend below this threshold will receive 1.6 percent back. For non-Google One members, the corresponding rates are 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, depending on whether their spending crosses the Rs. 15,000 mark.

Google said the rewards are applicable to all eligible spending during the cycle. However, lower rates will apply if a cardholder spent less than Rs. 100 in the preceding cycle. Google One members can earn additional rewards by meeting spending milestones in selected categories.

Under the category-based rewards programme, eligible Google One members can receive 5 percent back, worth Rs. 250 in Stars, after spending Rs. 5,000 or more through UPI on select food and grocery services like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, and more, in a reward cycle.

Apart from this, cardholders can earn 15 percent back, worth Rs. 450 in Stars, after spending Rs. 3,000 or more on eligible utility bills, mobile recharges, broadband, DTH services, OTT subscriptions, and other listed categories. These additional rewards are available once per reward cycle.

The company is also increasing welcome rewards for new Flex applicants. Eligible customers can receive rewards worth up to Rs. 2,500 during their first 60 days, depending on the card variant and payment network. The offers include Stars on the first payment, gift card rewards for completing an eligible transaction, and additional bonuses for completing select payments during the first two months.

As per Google, an increase in referral incentives is planned for the future, including a reward of Rs. 1,000 for every friend or family member referred to Flex. The company claims there will be no limit on the number of eligible referrals.