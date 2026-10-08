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JioHotstar Enters the Middle East and North Africa Region in Partnership With Starzplay

JioHotstar will be available through Starzplay’s Plus plan, priced at AED 34.99 per month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 15:13 IST
JioHotstar Enters the Middle East and North Africa Region in Partnership With Starzplay

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

JioHotstar is claimed to have over 500 million active users

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Highlights
  • JioHotstar announced its entry into the Middle East and North Africa
  • The platform’s catalogue will offer audio tracks in up to 10 languages
  • JioHotstar subscription plans start at Rs. 79 per month
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JioHotstar launched in a few global markets, including the UK and Canada, last month. Now, the streaming platform backed by Reliance Industries has announced its expansion into new global markets. JioHotstar will be available in a new region through a partnership with Starzplay. Instead of working as a standalone app, JioHotstar will be available as a dedicated streaming hub within the Starzplay app and website and will offer subscribers access to JioHotstar Originals and Indian releases.

JioHotstar Expanded Its International Presence

Through a press release, JioHotstar confirmed its entry into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through Starzplay. With this move, the streaming service will have a dedicated section in Starzplay's app and on its website. It will offer Indian movies, TV shows, originals and reality shows across multiple languages.

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The platform will stream the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan, and the latest season of Bigg Boss across six languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Bangla. JioHotstar confirmed that its MENA catalogue will feature a substantial selection of Malayalam content to cater for the large Malayali population in the region.

The expansion is part of Reliance's push to make JioHotstar an international streaming platform. It will be available through Starzplay's Plus plan priced at AED 34.99 (roughly Rs. 960) per month with access to a multilingual library. Users opting for the Starzplay Max plan, which costs AED 49.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month, can watch the JioHotstar catalogue alongside Starzplay's sports offering.

The latest expansion of JioHotstar comes shortly after its debut in the UK, Canada, and Singapore. The company arrived in these regions last month as a stand-alone streaming service.

JioHotstar is claimed to have over 500 million active users. JioHotstar subscription plans start at Rs. 79 per month for the mobile tier.

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Further reading: JioHotstar, JioHotstar Expansion, Starzplay
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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