Google Photos AI-Powered Editing Tools Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, More to Be Available for All Users

Features such as Portrait light, Photo Unblur, and Magic Eraser will be available without the Google One subscription.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 11:41 IST
Google Photos AI-Powered Editing Tools Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, More to Be Available for All Users

Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos is making the AI editing tools available to all users starting May 15

Highlights
  • The Google Photos editing features will also be available on Pixel Tablet
  • All Google Photos users will get 10 Magic Editor saves per month
  • Magic Editor tool is also being expanded to all Pixel phone users
Google, in a major announcement, made the artificial intelligence (AI) editing tools on its Google Photos app available to all Android and iOS users on Wednesday. This includes the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait light features introduced with the Pixel 7 series. Additionally, non-Pixel users will also get limited usage of the Magic Editor tool which was launched with the Pixel 8 series. Notably, the tech giant has made several major announcements this week including adding a new app to Workspace and bringing Gemini 1.5 Pro to public preview.

The announcement was made by Dina Berrada, Director of Product Management, Google Photos, who said, “Starting on May 15, many of our AI-powered editing tools — like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait light — will be available to anyone using Google Photos, no subscription required. You'll also be able to access these features on more devices, including Pixel tablets.”

The Magic Eraser feature is similar to Oppo's AI Erase and Samsung's Object Eraser. When a user circles a background object in a photo, the AI automatically removes it, while restoring the background elements. Photo Unblur, according to Google, uses machine learning and facial recognition to sharpen blurred images and clarify facial features. Portrait light can change the position of the source of light in an image with fewer than four people. Users can also change the intensity of light using a slider. All these three features will be available to all Android and iOS users for free.

Another AI editing tool that is being expanded is the Magic Editor. It uses generative AI to make complex photo edits with simple gesture-based actions. It can perform tasks such as repositioning an object, changing the background, and more. The feature is currently available only in the Pixel 8 series, but after May 15, it will be available in all Pixel smartphones. Additionally, Android and iOS users will get to make up to 10 edits a month using the feature. To use the feature beyond this, users will need to subscribe to the Premium Google One plan.

Interestingly, the features will be made available to Google Photos users on May 15, which is a day after Google I/O 2024, the company's annual developer-focused event. It is expected that the tech giant will unveil Android 15 during the event, which might introduce new AI features.

