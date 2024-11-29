Google Photos has introduced a redesign for its app on the iOS platform which updates the bottom bar with fewer options than before. Its latest update brings functional changes including the removal of the ‘Memories' tab from the app's home page. It has been replaced by a new button which can be accessed by navigating to a sub-menu. Notably, this follows the rollout of a new feed which brings options to see updates to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage.

Moments Tab in Google Photos

The changes have been introduced with the Google Photos for iOS app version 7.9 which is available for download via the App Store. Following its rollout, the Memories tab has been removed and replaced by Moments, but its placement is dissimilar. Instead of appearing on the home page of Google Photos alongside the Photos and other tabs, it has been moved to the Collections tab.

This means the bottom navigation bar now comprises only three options — Photos, Collections, and Search.

However, its functionality remains the same. Moments in Google Photos for iOS leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to curate a custom and personalised collection of the user's important photos and videos. They can add details, search for specific moments, and share them with others.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm the arrival of the new Moments tab in Google Photos for iOS.

Other Recent Changes

Google Photos app recently rolled out another new feature dubbed Updates which makes it easier for users to keep up with the incoming activity. It shows up as a new feed on the app's home page with options to see updates made to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage.

It has been introduced on both Android and iOS platforms and adds to the growing list of changes introduced in recent months, such as the Collections tab which replaced Library in August.