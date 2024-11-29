Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections

Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections

Moments use AI to curate a custom, personalised collection of important photos and videos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 15:22 IST
Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections

Users can add details and search for specific moments in the new Moments tab in Google Photos

Highlights
  • Google adds Moments tab in Collections
  • The change is reported in Google Photos for iOS app version 7.9
  • The bottom navigation bar now comprises only three options
Advertisement

Google Photos has introduced a redesign for its app on the iOS platform which updates the bottom bar with fewer options than before. Its latest update brings functional changes including the removal of the ‘Memories' tab from the app's home page. It has been replaced by a new button which can be accessed by navigating to a sub-menu. Notably, this follows the rollout of a new feed which brings options to see updates to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage.

Moments Tab in Google Photos

The changes have been introduced with the Google Photos for iOS app version 7.9 which is available for download via the App Store. Following its rollout, the Memories tab has been removed and replaced by Moments, but its placement is dissimilar. Instead of appearing on the home page of Google Photos alongside the Photos and other tabs, it has been moved to the Collections tab.

This means the bottom navigation bar now comprises only three options — Photos, Collections, and Search.

However, its functionality remains the same. Moments in Google Photos for iOS leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to curate a custom and personalised collection of the user's important photos and videos. They can add details, search for specific moments, and share them with others.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm the arrival of the new Moments tab in Google Photos for iOS.

Other Recent Changes

Google Photos app recently rolled out another new feature dubbed Updates which makes it easier for users to keep up with the incoming activity. It shows up as a new feed on the app's home page with options to see updates made to shared albums, conversations, memory, and storage.

It has been introduced on both Android and iOS platforms and adds to the growing list of changes introduced in recent months, such as the Collections tab which replaced Library in August.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos for iOS, Google Photos Update, Google Photos App, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Competition Commission of India to Investigate Google's Strict Real-Money Gaming App Policy
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why

Related Stories

Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  5. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official
  8. Poco C75 5G Could Launch in India Soon as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15's Alleged FCC Listing Indicates Imminent Global Launch Along With RAM and Storage Details
  2. Asteroid That Exploded Above Niagra Falls Confirmed to Be the Smallest Space Rock Ever Measured
  3. Google Photos for iOS Redesign Removes ‘Memories’, Adds Moments Tab in Collections
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Moniker Spotted on Official Site; May Launch in H1 2025
  6. Microsoft Says It's Unable to Launch Xbox Mobile Store on Android Due to Google Court Order Stay
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals That Supermassive Black Holes Might Have Been Created Right After Big Bang
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $94,000 and $96,000; Altcoins Show Mixed Trends
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colour Options Hinted via Alleged Images of Their Replacement Parts
  10. Alibaba Releases QwQ-32B Reasoning-Focused AI Model in Preview to Take on OpenAI’s GPT-o1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »