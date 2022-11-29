Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition

Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition

Google had argued the complainants failed to show how they were harmed, an argument rejected by the court

By Reuters |  Updated: 29 November 2022 17:34 IST
Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition

Photo Credit: Google

The class action lawsuit against Google is scheduled to begin in June 2023

Highlights
  • Google Play Store individual consumers in 12 states are party to the suit
  • The case is among an array of pending antitrust actions against Google
  • Plaintiffs have identified aggregate damages of $4.7 billion

A US judge in California on Monday allowed litigation against Alphabet's Google to proceed as a consumer class action of 21 million individuals who accuse the company of violating US anti-competition laws in how it runs its Google Play app store.

US District Judge James Donato said in a 27-page order that the plaintiffs had established the legal elements of "commonality" and other factors to form a class action that alleges anticompetitive business practices.

The class members are Google Play Store individual consumers in 12 states, including Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, in addition to American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The case is among an array of pending antitrust actions against Google, and state prosecutors in more than three dozen other states lodged similar claims against Google last year. The plaintiffs' lawyers in the newly certified class action are jointly working with those state enforcers.

Nationwide, plaintiffs have identified aggregate damages of $4.7 billion (roughly Rs. 38,400 crore).

Google has defended its Play Store business practices, denying the claims in the case before Donato and others.

A spokesperson for Google said on Monday: "We're evaluating the ruling, and after that, we'll assess our options."

Lawyers for the company at US law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In arguing against class-action certification, attorneys for Google said the plaintiffs failed to show how they were harmed, an argument that Donato rejected.

A lead attorney for the class at plaintiffs' firm Bartlit Beck declined to comment.

The class attorneys allege among other things that Google prohibited app developers from steering customers to competitors and used "misleading warnings to deter customers from downloading apps outside the Google Play Store."

They claimed that "but for Google's anticompetitive conduct, plaintiffs and class members would have paid lower prices for apps and in-app purchases and would have benefited from expanded choice."

A trial is scheduled to begin in June 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Antitrust, Regulation
BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
Featured video of the day
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. All About WhatsApp Companion Mode
  3. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  4. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  5. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  6. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  8. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  9. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  10. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  3. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  4. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
  6. Bank of Israel Seeks Task of Supervising Stable Crypto Assets, Here’s What’s Brewing
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
  9. BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
  10. Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.