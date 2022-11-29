Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 with model number SM-S911B was spotted on the US FCC website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 29 November 2022 18:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 (pictured) is equipped with a 3,700mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could include three models
  • Upcoming models will be powered by Qualcomm's chipsets
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ could feature 4,700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is tipped to launch in February next year. While the South Korean conglomerate is yet to confirm the development of the new Galaxy S23 series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 along with the Galaxy S23+ were reportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, appearing to hint at the upcoming launch of these smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 appeared with model number SM-S911B, while the Galaxy S23+ is seen with model number SM-S916B. As per the listing, both devices will support 25W fast charging, like their predecessors.

In the FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, two Samsung smartphones, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, have been listed with model numbers SM-S911B and SM-S916B respectively. The alleged listings confirm 25W fast charging support on the handsets. As per the listing, the regular model will feature a battery with model number EB-BS912ABY, with a 3,785mAh capacity. If this turns out to be correct, this would be a small upgrade over the 3,700mAh battery of the Galaxy S22. The battery of Galaxy S23+ has model number EB-BS916ABY and is rated 4,565mAh. This could translate to a 4,700mAh battery on paper. The listing does not reveal any further details about the specifications of the handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled in February next year at the company's Unpacked event as a successor to this year's Galaxy S22 models. The lineup is expected to include three models — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The handsets earlier appeared in a Geekbench listing, suggesting that it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listing indicated the Galaxy S23+ could feature 8GB of RAM. The handset is tipped to run on Android 13.

The Galaxy S23 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it could pack a 10-megapixel sensor at the front.

The rumoured Galaxy S23 Ultra model is said to feature a quad rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL sensor. It is also said to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications, Samsung
