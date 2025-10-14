Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG 13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts

Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts

Instagram says parents can choose a setting even stricter than a PG-13 rating, with extra controls.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:12 IST
Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Instagram is also offering parents a feedback mechanism to flag content that teens should not see

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Teen accounts cannot turn of PG-13 filter without parent's permission
  • Meta says it age inappropriate content will be shown rarely if at all
  • The company has recently added several new safety tools for teens
Advertisement

Instagram is going to follow the guidelines of PG-13 movie ratings when it comes to showing content to teen accounts. On Tuesday, the Meta-owned platform announced that teenagers under the age of 18 will be automatically placed into an updated 13+ setting, which they will not be able to opt out of without the permission of one of their parents. The new content restriction comes just months after the social media giant added a feature that lets teen accounts see when another user joined the platform while sending them a direct message (DM).

All Teen Accounts to Default to Stricter 'PG-13' Content Ratings

In a newsroom post, Instagram detailed the new safeguard for teen accounts on its platform. Essentially, what the company is doing is following similar PG-13 rating guidelines as the ones followed by movies and shows in the US. Some of these restrictions include graphic violence, explicit sexual scenes, persistent drug use, repeated use of strong profanity. 

The Meta-owned platform stated that this is the "most significant update" to teen accounts since its introduction last year. It builds on the automatic protections, and adds more progressive restrictions on content as a more advanced filter. Additionally, the company has also implemented the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered age prediction technology to place teens, who claim to be adults, into this content protection.

Instagram admits that its system is not perfect, and some suggestive content or strong language might sneak into the content they watch on the platform. However, it also states that the algorithm will continue to improve and the social media giant will keep these instances as rare as possible.

"We hope this update reassures parents that we're working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teen's experience," the post stated.

To provide parents with a granular control over their teenager's experience on the platform, Instagram is also introducing a new, stricter setting for parents that will allow them to set a more restrictive experience. This was developed from the feedback of thousands of parents worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Apps, Social
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Ink Tank Printers From HP, Canon and More Brands
Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain

Related Stories

Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  7. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Review
  8. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
  9. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Noise Master Buds Max Launched With Sound by Bose, ANC: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  4. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  5. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  7. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  10. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »