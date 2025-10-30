Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Tests New Feature That Lets Users Customise Their Reels Algorithm

Instagram Tests New Feature That Lets Users Customise Their Reels Algorithm

Instagram's latest update is said to be designed to offer users more influence over their feed and browsing experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 11:01 IST
Instagram Tests New Feature That Lets Users Customise Their Reels Algorithm

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Solen Feyissa

The move aligns with Meta’s wider push to boost customisation and transparency across its apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature lets users add or remove topics to personalise feeds
  • It is said to launch first on Reels, expanding later to Explore
  • The feature aims to boost user control and content customisation
Advertisement

Instagram has begun testing a new feature that allows users to better personalise their algorithm-based recommendations by selecting or removing topics of interest, beginning with Reels and later extending to the Explore page. The update, announced by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Threads, is designed to offer users more influence over their feed and browsing experience. The move aligns with Meta's wider push to boost customisation and transparency across its apps, following recent updates that allow users to restrict sensitive content and refine suggested posts.

Instagram Lets a Few Users 'Tune' Their Algorithm

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has revealed that the platform is testing a new feature allowing users to “tune their algorithm.” The update is said to be designed to give people greater control over the content that appears in their feeds, helping create a more personalised and engaging browsing experience.

The feature, found under a new Your Algorithm section in Settings, allows users to view and manage the topics influencing their recommendations. It begins by summarising their current engagement patterns, which, in Mosseri's case, include Luxury Watches, Fashion Week, Bad Bunny, Stand-up Comedy, and Concerts.

Users can tap the Add+ button to include more topics they enjoy, or select specific areas they'd like to see less of. Needless to say, this option will only be available once access to the feature is rolled out to a user's account.

Initially, the algorithm customisation option will be available for Reels, enabling participants in the test to fine-tune the videos shown in their feeds. The update builds on Instagram's broader effort to increase user control, following earlier introductions of parental tools, sensitive content limits, and improved content filtering.

Mosseri also confirmed that the feature will later extend to the Explore tab, with long-term plans to introduce similar functionality on Threads. However, he did not specify the number of users involved in the test or provide a timeline for a full rollout, instead encouraging participants to share feedback that could guide future refinements.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Instagram Features, Adam Mosseri, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Airtel Rs. 449 vs Jio Rs. 349: Which Postpaid Plan is Better Value for Money in 2025?

Related Stories

Instagram Tests New Feature That Lets Users Customise Their Reels Algorithm
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  3. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  6. Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Car Key Support in India: 5 Things to Know
  7. Realme C85 Pro Hands-On Images Allegedly Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini for Home Voice Assistant Early Access Rollout Begins: Check Compatible Speakers, Displays
  2. Instagram Tests New Feature That Lets Users Customise Their Reels Algorithm
  3. Realme C85 Pro Hands-On Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications
  5. NASA’s X-59 Supersonic Jet Takes Historic First Flight, Paving Way for Quiet Supersonic Travel
  6. ASIC Clarifies Crypto Rules; Stablecoins, Tokenised Assets Flagged as Financial Products
  7. SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites, Lands Falcon 9 Booster in Pacific
  8. Idli Kadai, Starring Dhanush, Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  9. Ideabaaz Now Streaming on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »