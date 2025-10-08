Technology News
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status

Users will reportedly receive notifications each time one of their contacts responds to their questions on WhatsApp.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 18:26 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

WhatsApp could start rolling out Status Questions to more users in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature to beta testers
  • WhatsApp will show the responses in the Viewers' List
  • The feature could be rolled out in a future update
WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, has started testing a new Status Question feature for Android, according to a feature tracker. Currently available to some beta testers via the Google Play Store, it is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks. It is similar to Instagram's Question sticker, where viewers can submit their answers directly through the question box. The report added that the answers will be private and only the sender and the recipient will be able to view them.

How WhatsApp's Status Question Feature Works

The feature tracker discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out a new Status Questions feature to beta testers' devices with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.29.12 update. It is said to be rolling out slowly, so some users might not see the new feature, even after installing the latest beta release.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature to more users in the coming weeks. This would allow the company to rectify bugs and other issues while also receiving feedback on the purported Status Questions feature.

A similar question sticker is also available on Instagram, where users can interact with their followers and other viewers by asking and answering questions while looking at an Instagram story.

whatsapp status questions wabetainfo inline WhatsApp

WhatsApp will display a prompt to users who do not have the feature enabled yet
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

 

With the update, WhatsApp will reportedly allow users to engage with other users by inserting a new question box in their status update, along with photos and videos. Other users can choose to respond to the question by tapping on the question sticker and typing their answer.

A user could receive multiple answers to one question, which appear in the Viewers' List, according to the screenshot shared by the feature tracker.

The report added that if the feature has not been enabled for one of the user's contacts, WhatsApp will display a prompt saying that the functionality is not yet supported on the version of the app they are using. The responses are privately sent to the person who posted the status and are only visible to the author.

Users will reportedly receive notifications each time one of their contacts responds to their question. WhatsApp could also allow them to share the answers in a new status update. However, the identity of the other person remains hidden. Users might also get the option to report inappropriate responses.

According to the feature tracker, the responses will be end-to-end encrypted to maintain privacy and security. Only the sender and the recipient will be able to view the responses.

