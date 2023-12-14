Technology News
Instagram Notes currently only allows front-camera videos to be shared.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Instagram introduced Notes in December 2022

Highlights
  • Instagram Notes will allow two-second looping video updates
  • Users can share this with a text caption and music
  • The Instagram Notes are visible for 24 hours
Instagram is introducing a feature for users to share video Notes. Notes was unveiled by Instagram a year back, as a feature similar to statuses on WhatsApp. Previously, users could only upload text or emojis to their status update. Now they can share a two-second looping video Note, which the users will be able to share with mutual followers or with their Close Friends list. Another leak suggests that the social media platform is testing a new privacy feature that will let users decide who can view their Likes on posts and reels.

In an Instagram support page, the platform noted that users can now share small, looping video Notes. This was first spotted by TechCrunch. The feature currently supports video captured only from the front-facing camera. Although different from Instagram Stories, the video Notes will also be visible for 24 hours, just like Stories. You cannot use existing videos in your camera gallery, therefore, the only option is to record a video in real time. Gadgets 360 was able to verify this update.instagram video notes inline

Before sharing the video Note, you can choose to add a text caption and music. You can also customise who sees your Notes, by choosing between your Mutual Followers or the Close Friends list. Notably, since the Notes are visible in Direct Messages, any video Note you share will change the thumbnail of your profile on the viewer's page from your profile picture to that of the video shared, the report claims.

Users can now also reply to a Note using not just text, but also audio, photos, video, gifs, and stickers, according to the report. When someone reacts to a person's Notes, the text, sticker, audio, etc. will be sent to the user as a DM.

Meanwhile, Instagram may also introduce a new privacy feature soon that may allow users to choose who can view their Likes on posts and Reels on the platform. Screenshots shared by X user Hammod Oh (@ihammod_oh) show the feature that is likely being tested. Users are presented with the options for - "allow everyone to see likes," "allow people that you follow to see likes," "allow close friends to see likes," and "don't allow anyone to see likes." Nothing about this feature has been announced officially yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Instagram Notes, Instagram, Meta, Adam Mosseri, Mark Zuckerberg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
