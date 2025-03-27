Instagram is pulling back a feature from its app which was initially aimed at making the platform a more “fun and social” experience. Content Notes, introduced less than a year ago, lets users add notes to individual posts, photo carousels, and Reels which are only visible for a limited time and only to others followed by the uploader. As per the company head, this feature wasn't widely adopted by Instagram users and hence, is being discontinued.

No More Content Notes on Instagram

In a post on the social media platform, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared information about the discontinuation of the Content Notes feature. The feature allowed notes on posts and Reels to stay visible for three days. With its launch last July, Instagram wanted to make its platform a more “social and fun” experience for users but in reality, it “didn't end up seeing a lot of adoption”.

Despite its removal for posts and Reels, the feature is expected to remain available for Instagram DMs. Meanwhile, it will likely disappear from the former two in the coming days and weeks.

The company head emphasised that Instagram is willing to turn off features that aren't used by many people, aiming to simplify the user experience and make it a less complicated place. Instagram will explore more ways to enhance the social interactions between friends. “So more things to come in terms of new features, but also in terms of things that we turn off”, the official added.

Meanwhile, Instagram, along with other apps under Meta Platforms' umbrella, will soon begin testing Community Notes. This follows the shutdown of the third-party fact checking programme in January. With this move, the social media platform is moving to a crowd-sourced Community Notes approach, similar to Community Notes on X. It will allow contributors from its community to write and rate notes on content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.